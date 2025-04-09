Country singer stops concert to call out fans for throwing beer cans onstage

Country singer Braxton Keith called out unruly fans at his concert.

During his show in Gilmer, Texas, Keith, 23, was interrupted by the antics of a few rowdy concertgoers, who threw beer cans at Keith and his band as they performed "Honky Tonk City." Instead of letting the chaos ruin the vibe, he took control of the situation.

"Hey listen up. Pause this s---," Keith was seen shouting in a video he shared to TikTok. "I didn’t come here to get beer cans thrown at me, all right? This isn’t a g------ Gavin Adcock concert, OK?"

The "Chase You Down" crooner referred to his fellow country artist, who’s known for throwing drinks at his concerts.

"Don't be throwing f---ing beers out here," Keith continued to scold his fans as he stopped his performance.

"These people at the front are gettin’ wet up here and it’s gonna p--- them off and it’s gonna p--- me off."

The singer confronted the crowd and pointed out a young fan who was attending her first country show.

"This little girl right here’s never been to a country concert before, and it’s her first d--- time, OK? We’re gonna have a good show for her, OK?"

The rowdy audience was heard cheering in the background after Keith’s announcement.

When the "Cozy" singer shared the concert disruption on TikTok, he wrote text over his video that read, "Embarrassing behavior and poor concert etiquette on display in 2025."

His caption read, "This is unacceptable behavior for any concert including my brother @GavinAdcockMusic Nobody likes beer and trash getting thrown at them. I love live music and when given the opportunity to speak up about unruliness in the concert community, I will protect my audience, band, crew, equipment, and most importantly, the integrity of live performance experiences."

Keith isn’t the first country star to stop a concert over a disruptive crowd.

Last month, "We Don’t Fight Anymore" singer Carly Pearce was seen confronting "angry" fans in a video during a performance at O2 Academy Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

"We're all here to just have a good night, you know what I mean? We're all friends at my shows," Pearce said, as she paused her concert to address fans when a fight broke out.

"Girl, I am sick, and I ain't got time for it, OK?"

She continued, "I love you. I'm just saying. Please don't make everybody around you angry, OK?"

According to the fan who captured the heated moment, the two fans "didn’t stop" fighting following the singer’s "respectful and very professional" remarks and were asked to leave.

Later in the video, fans were heard chanting Pearce’s name. The country star was seen giving a thumbs up as she waved to the "angry fan" being escorted out.

"Ain’t nobody got time for that," Pearce concluded.