Morgan Wallen gets hit with underwear, Lainey Wilson’s bell-bottoms split: 2024’s wild on-stage mishaps

Whether fans were throwing something on stage in the middle of their performance, they experienced a wardrobe malfunction or showed off their clumsy side by falling, there were many crazy on-stage moments this year.

Lainey Wilson suffered a wardrobe malfunction, and Morgan Wallen had fans throw something at him twice – one of the times involved a woman's underwear. Luke Bryan also had his fair share of embarrassing moments, as he fell while performing.

Here are some of the wild moments on stage in 2024.

LUKE BRYAN TEASED ON 'AMERICAN IDOL' AFTER NASTY CONCERT FALL

Taylor Swift

Swift has had her fair share of malfunctions during the nearly two-year run of The Eras Tour, most recently having to think quickly on her feet when part of her stage stopped working as she began singing "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" from her most recent album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

When performing the song, Swift steps onto a platform, dubbed the Tayroomba, which begins to move in the rhythm of the song and mirrors its lyrics. It usually starts off by propelling her from one end of the stage to the other, but it quickly became clear it was not working that night, as Swift slid off and began walking across the stage.

The singer took the malfunction and turned it into an iconic moment, as she went on to recreate the movements the platform was supposed to make in her dance moves.

WATCH: Taylor Swift fixes wardrobe malfunction during 'Eras Tour'

The New Orleans show was not the only time the "Anti-Hero" songstress experienced a mishap on stage this year. Earlier in the year, Swift was performing in Stockholm, Sweden, when she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Swift paused in the middle of her performance when she noticed something was wrong with the dress she was wearing.

"Talk amongst yourselves," Swift told the crowd as she got up to fix the problem. While it was unclear what was wrong with her dress, she briefly unwrapped it to reveal the bra top and shorts she wears during "The Tortured Poets Department" set in the show, before fixing the problem and carrying on.

TAYLOR SWIFT BRUSHES OFF WARDROBE MALFUNCTION ON STAGE DURING STOCKHOLM ERAS TOUR STOP

Morgan Wallen

Wallen has been the victim of fans throwing objects onto the stage not once, but twice. While performing on stage at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as part of his "One Night At A Time" tour in June, Wallen received an unexpected gift from a fan.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, the "Last Night" singer can be seen walking towards the edge of the stage. A concert-goer decided to throw a pair of blue underwear directly at Wallen's face. The underwear landed and was stuck on the brim of Wallen's hat before it fell directly onto the singer's hands.

The country singer, who was performing his hit song "I Had Some Help" with rapper Post Malone, took no time to process the unique gift thrown on stage, immediately continuing on to sing the song's chorus. As he got into it, he threw the blue underwear back into the crowd.

WATCH: Morgan Wallen has underwear thrown at his face

Just one month after a fan threw underwear at him, Wallen was once again surprised while performing in Denver, Colorado, when an object unexpectedly hit him in the shoulder.

WATCH: Morgan Wallen hit by cellphone during Colorado concert

In video obtained by Fox News Digital, Wallen can be seen performing his hit song, "Cowgirls," when all of a sudden a fan throws a cellphone from the audience onto the stage, hitting the musician directly in the shoulder.

Without missing a beat, Wallen picked it up and threw it in the opposite direction.

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan managed to crack a joke after falling on stage while performing at the Coast City Country Fest in Vancouver, B.C., in April.

In a video taken by a member of the audience, the "Play It Again" singer can be seen slipping on a cell phone that had been thrown onto the stage by concert-goers, while walking across the stage during his set.

The video shows Bryan breaking his fall with his left arm, narrowly avoiding falling flat on his back and risking further injury. After lying on his back for a brief moment, Bryan got up and showed the audience the cell phone he had slipped on.

WATCH: Luke Bryan slips and falls onstage

"Hold up. Did anybody get that?" he asked the crowd, before handing the cell phone back to someone in the crowd and jokingly adding, "Alright, it's okay. Hey, my lawyer - my lawyer will be calling."

LUKE BRYAN SLIPS ON FAN'S CELLPHONE, JOKES HIS 'LAWYER WILL BE CALLING'

Following his performance, Bryan performed on an episode of "American Idol," and host Ryan Seacrest couldn't help but poke fun at his on-stage mishap.

"So, hold on. Before we get going, I just want to check to make sure. Luke, you're moving OK. You looked all right at the open of the show there. . . . Are you damaged in any way?" Seacrest said.

Bryan quipped, "What are you talking about Ryan?" He later added the fall had not been choreographed and was just "good old-fashioned foolishness," also adding that it "was actually the best moment of the night."

Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker had quite the scare when he almost fell flat on his face while performing with his band, Hootie & the Blowfish, in October, during the annual Riverfront Revival in Charleston, South Carolina, which he organizes each year.

The singer played his hit song "Alright," when his foot seemingly hit a monitor on the stage, leading him to fall forward. In a fan-captured video, Rucker can be heard laughing at himself, joking, "I'm old as f---" after his fall.

Later in the show, Rucker further addressed his on-stage stumble with the crowd, once again making a joke out of it.

"We've been doing this all summer," he said. "I hadn't fell once. But I busted my a-- in my hometown."

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan did not react kindly after a fan threw an object on stage during his performance in Washington, as part of his "Quittin' Time Tour" in November.

During his performance at the Tacoma Dome, a fan threw an unknown object onto the stage, which missed Bryan but ended up hitting a member of his band, leading the singer to pause the show and address the crowd.

In a fan-recorded video, Bryan can be seen walking across the stage to pick the object off the stage, then walking over to a standing microphone to begin scanning the crowd for who had thrown the object.

"Who threw this?" he asked. "Who was it? Does anybody know?" he continued. "Who we pointing at? Don't throw s--- at concerts, huh?"

ZACH BRYAN SCOLDS FAN FOR THROWING OBJECT ON STAGE DURING CONCERT

After scolding the crowd, Bryan went on to join his bandmate on the other side of the stage, before changing his mind, returning to the crowd and addressing the crowd once more.

"And if you guys do know who threw it, we can get 'em out of here," he said. "If we ever find out who did."

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo had multiple scary moments while traveling the world on her GUTS World Tour in 2024.

While performing her song "Love Is Embarrassing" during the London stop of her tour, the black crop top she was wearing popped open in the back. The singer quickly put her hand to her chest to prevent the top from falling off while one of her dancers attempted to help her refasten it.

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo suffers wardrobe malfunction mid-song

The singer made light of the moment by changing the lyrics of the song's chorus from "God, love's f--kin' embarrassing," to "This is f--king embarrassing!" as she laughed it off.

According to NME , Rodrigo jokingly told the crowd, "I almost just flashed you! That's so embarrassing" at the end of the song.

A TikTok video posted by @badtakesbyclyde, cuts off just before the end of the song. At that point, she had fixed her top and was able to carry on without any further issues at that show.

Later on in her tour, Rodrigo stopped by Melbourne, Australia, where she fell through an open trapdoor while running across the stage during her October show.

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo falls through trapdoor during performance

POP STAR OLIVIA RODRIGO SUFFERS ONSTAGE MISHAP AS SINGER FALLS THROUGH TRAPDOOR

She didn't let the fall ruin her show, as she quickly began crawling out of the hole while saying, "Oh my God, that was fun," before easing the audience's fears and telling them, "I’m OK!"

Lainey Wilson

During her show at the Faster Horses Festival at the Michigan International Speedway, Lainey Wilson stepped out on stage in a purple hat, black leather waist and purple bell-bottoms, but ended the show in a different outfit.

Shortly after walking onto the stage, the "Hang Tight Honey" singer noticed she had split her pants in the back, when, according to the Detroit Free Press, she ran off-stage and changed into a fresh pair of pants.

"Y'all just about got a real show," she told the crowd while changing.

The following day, Wilson poked fun at herself on Instagram, posting a video of herself jumping up and down, dancing and squatting in a pair of brown bell-bottoms and a whole new show outfit.

"Adding this into my routine before a show so my britches don't rip like they did last night at faster horses," she wrote in the clip, adding a crazy smiley face emoji in the caption.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Chris Martin

Chris Martin is a veteran performer, having been touring with his band, Coldplay, since 1997, but even he isn't immune to the occasional on-stage mishap.

While performing in Melbourne, Australia as part of the band's Music of the Spheres World Tour in November, Martin seemingly got distracted by a group of screaming fans and stepped backwards into an open trapdoor.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, a pair of hands can be seen reaching out from the trapdoor to brace Martin's fall and prevent any injuries.

WATCH: Coldplay's Chris Martin falls through trapdoor

"That's uh - not planned," he told the crowd as he climbed back onto the stage and got his bearings, before he turned and told the person who had broken his fall, "Thank you for catching me."

In videos posted to social media by fans in the audience, Martin can be heard saying, "Thank you guys," to fans. "Holy s---. That was nearly a YouTube moment," before lamenting, "It probably will be."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish suffered a nasty fall while performing at Madison Square Garden during her stop in New York City as part of her "Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour."

A fan-captured video shows Eilish walking down a set of stairs before she seemingly trips and falls down. A concert-goer posted a video of the fall, with the words "Billie falling in NY," written over it, along with a sobbing emoji.

WATCH: Billie Eilish suffers onstage mishap as singer trips down stairs during concert

The "Ocean Eyes" singer later re-shared the video on her social media, adding a photo of a large purple bruise on her leg, according to People magazine.

"But literally," the text read over the photo of her bruised thigh.