Carly Pearce stops concert to break up fight between ‘angry’ fans

Country music star Carly Pearce is keeping the peace at her concert.

The "We Don’t Fight Anymore" singer confronted "angry" fans during a recent performance at O2 Academy Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

"We're all here to just have a good night, you know what I mean? We're all friends at my shows," Pearce said, as she paused her concert to address fans when a fight broke out.

"Girl, I am sick, and I ain't got time for it, okay?"

She continued, "I love you. I'm just saying. Please don't make everybody around you angry, okay?"

According to the fan who captured the heated moment, the two fans "didn’t stop" fighting following the singer’s "respectful and very professional" remarks and were asked to leave.

Later in the video, fans were heard chanting Pearce’s name. The country star was seen giving a thumbs up as she waved to the "angry fan" being escorted out.

"Ain’t nobody got time for that," Pearce concluded.

This is not the first time the "I Hope You’re Happy Now" hitmaker dealt with a disruptive fan at her concert.

Last August, she confronted a heckler at her concert and had him removed from the venue.

At the time, Pearce called out a rude fan while performing at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. She gave the man an earful before kicking him out altogether.

Pearce shared her thoughts on the incident and said people should be "reprimanded for their actions."

"You can't be mean to people and expect people to tolerate it," Pearce told People in August. "Especially as women, we're conditioned to kind of just take it, and I want that stigma to go away because we deserve to be able to stand up for ourselves."

She added, "People need to be nicer. I hope that people are nicer and maybe think a little before they speak."

That heated altercation was captured in a video shared on X, in which the man was seen being escorted out of the Soo Pass Ranch, where the festival was being held.

"Get out of my show," Pearce shouted from the stage, pointing directly at someone. "If you're gonna be an a--hole, you're gonna have to say it to me and get the f--- out of my show."

"I do not have time for d---s," she said, garnering roars from the crowd. "See you later!"