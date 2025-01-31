Country singer Carly Pearce's ‘debilitating chest pain’ led to chronic heart condition diagnosis

Country music star Carly Pearce is sharing a health update after she was diagnosed with a heart condition called pericarditis.

The 34-year-old singer detailed her "intense" symptoms during an appearance on "Today."

"I had a really debilitating chest pain that was only relieved if I bent over like this (leaning forward), and that's a classic symptom of pericarditis," she explained on the morning show.

"And then when you lay back, it gets way worse because that wall is kind of inflamed around your heart."

Pericarditis is an inflammation of the pericardium, a sac-like structure with two thin layers of tissue that surround the heart to hold it in place and help protect it from damage from infection and malignancy, according to the American Heart Association.

Pearce added, "I just had a really intense shortness of breath … almost having to suck through … a straw."

She also gave a health update after living with the heart condition for nearly five years.

"I have what's called recurrent pericarditis. I've had several flares since 2020." — Carly Pearce

"I'm doing better. I'm healthy, I'm trying to find my new normal," Pearce said. "I have what's called recurrent pericarditis. I've had several flares since 2020."

When asked if she had to change her lifestyle due to her heart condition, Pearce replied, "With a busy schedule, I just have to maintain balance more."



"Maybe not going a thousand percent when I'm running, or maybe walking on a day that I feel a little bit less myself. … Just trying to figure out ways to keep my mind and my body just more calm," she shared. "You only get one heart."

Pearce, who’s on her "Hummingbird" tour, has a history of heart issues in her family. Her father survived a widowmaker heart attack when she was 19.

"I've really leaned on him just for help through the anxiety that comes with, 'Oh my gosh, I'm having a chest pain, am I OK, am I OK?'" Pearce said. "It's been really helpful to have somebody in your family that can really help you through those things."

The "I Hope You’re Happy Now" singer’s comments come after she made an appearance at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection 2025 event at Lincoln Center in New York Thursday night.

Pearce’s mission is to spread awareness about her heart condition. She spoke with Fox News Digital about it in September at the Academy of Country Music Honors, where she co-hosted with Jordan Davis.

"I’m doing well," Pearce said. "It’s something I’m still kind of dealing with, and it’s definitely going in the right direction, which is good. … I feel close to normal … but I think it’s something I have to keep in check.

"I hope that my story has at least made people … if you have that little tinge that maybe your gut's telling you something's wrong, go get that checked because you can be healthy … think you’re doing all the right things, and things can happen."

The "We Don’t Fight Anymore" crooner initially revealed her health battle in May 2024 on social media. At the time, she told her fans things had taken a more serious turn.

"Hey ya'll I have always been transparent and honest about every part of my life, so I feel like this deserves the same honesty," Pearce said on Instagram.

"You guys know that I've been dealing with some health issues and through that I have developed something called pericarditis, which is a heart issue.

"I've been working with doctors and talking to my cardiologist, and I still want to be out on the road; it's really important to me, but we have all decided that it is in my best interest as I am healing to alter my shows a little bit," she said.

Pearce was on the road touring with Tim McGraw when she revealed her heart condition.

"If my shows look a little bit different, just know it's because I have to keep my heart rate under control right now and that doesn't mean that I'm not going to be completely fine, it just means right now I've got to really take this seriously," Pearce remarked.