Zach Bryan scolds fan for throwing object on stage during concert

Zach Bryan stopped a concert Saturday night after a fan riled him up at his Washington show.

The country crooner, who is currently on his "Quittin' Time Tour," was playing a concert at the Tacoma Dome when a nondescript object was thrown on stage, hitting a member of Bryan's band, as seen in a video shared on Instagram.

Bryan, who has been in the news lately for his tumultuous breakup with ex-girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia, can be seen walking promptly toward a microphone to seemingly address what had happened before turning around and retrieving the object, now lying on the ground.

The "Pink Skies" singer walked across the stage to another standing mic, pointing out to the crowd looking for the culprit. "Who threw this?" he asked. "Who was it? Does anybody know?" the 28-year-old continued. "Who we pointing at?"

"Don't throw s--- at concerts, huh?" he said, scanning the venue before walking off to join his bandmate at center stage. However, Bryan then changed his mind, realizing he had one more thing to add.

"And if you guys do know who threw it, we can get 'em out of here," he said. "If we ever find out who did."

A representative for Bryan did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for more information on the matter.

This is not the first fan-related incident for Bryan. In May 2023, Bryan asked for a woman to be removed from his concert because she tried to snatch his guitar out of his hands.

"Hey, get her out of here," Bryan can be heard telling his crew as he walked among his audience.

"Took it personal, but nothing against whoever wound up getting kicked out," he shared to X, although he has since deleted his account. He added later, "I don’t mind people being respectful and trying to touch me or the guitar, but if you try to rip it out of my hands I promise I’ll rip you out of whatever venue we’re at, respectfully, of course."

Bryan's next concert will be tonight at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.