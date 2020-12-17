'Coming 2 America' first look includes Eddie Murphy as King Akeem

Eddie Murphy is returning to one of his most famous roles.

On Thursday, Amazon released eight first look images from the upcoming film "Coming 2 America," a sequel to 1988's iconic comedy "Coming to America."

The film will follow Murphy's newly-crowned King Akeem of the fictional Zamunda as he travels to New York once again with his trusty sidekick Semmi, played by Arsenio Hall, per a release obtained by IGN.

The studio shared the first look images on Twitter, showcasing not only Murphy, 59, and Hall, 64, but also several other members of the cast, including screen icon James Earl Jones and Shari Headley.

In several images, the "Saturday Night Live" alum is decked out in royal regalia, but another shows the goofy monarch wearing a blue and orange New York-themed bomber jacket covered in pins and patches, paired with a baseball cap.

Headley and Jones are both seen wearing crowns and dressed to the nines as well.

According to IMDb, the plot will also involve Akeem's long-lost son, the inspiration for his trip back to America.

Plenty of other famous faces will appear in the flick, including Leslie Jones, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, Louie Anderson and Rick Ross.

Craig Brewer ("Hustle & Flow") directed the picture from a screenplay written by Kenya Barris ("Black-ish") and frequent Murphy collaborators David Sheffield and Barry W. Blaustein, who also drew up the story.

"Coming 2 America" will hit Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021.

"Coming to America" featured the same cast, with appearances by Cuba Gooding Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson.

The film followed Akeem, then only a prince, on his journey to find a suitable wife in Queens, N.Y.