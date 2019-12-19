Eddie Murphy's 10 kids will fly to New York to watch him host ‘SNL' for the first time in 35 years

Eddie Murphy will have some very special guests in the audience when he hosts "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

All 10 of his kids are flying to New York City for the iconic moment, which marks the first time he's at the helm of the sketch series in 35 years. Murphy was previously a cast member from 1980 to 1984 and last hosted in 1984. He only returned for a brief appearance for the show's 40th anniversary special in 2015.

“My kids have all flown in for this, they’re all flying out. So they’ll watch it,” the 58-year-old actor-comedian told Al Roker during an interview on the "Today" show Thursday.

His family includes kids Max, 1 and Izzy, 3, with partner Paige Butcher, as well as Eric, 30; Bria, 30; Christian, 29; Miles, 27; Shayne, 25; Zola, 19; Bella, 17; and Angel, 12, from different previous relationships.

Murphy talked about the pressure to put on a really good show and why he's so happy to be back in studio 8H.

“At the end of the day, when I go to the hotel room, I wanna get back here and start working on it,” he described. “I want it to be right. I really, really want it to be right.”

“You don’t wanna wait 35 years to come back and the show ain’t s— and people are clapping like, ‘I thought he was gonna be much funnier than this. Maybe he’s older now, people change in 35 years,'” he joked.

Murphy said he's down for resurrecting some of his famous characters like Gumby and Mr. Robinson and is looking into material about disgraced actor Bill Cosby.

"I'm down for whatever, as long as it's really, really funny," he said.