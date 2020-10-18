Leslie Jones doesn’t miss ‘SNL,’ says she ‘wasn’t very free there’

Leslie Jones isn’t pining over “Saturday Night Live.”

“I don’t miss it. At all,” the 53-year-old comedian and actress told Entertainment Tonight.

“That job was hard, man. That job was like two jobs and very restrictive, too. I wasn’t very free there,” she said last week.

'SNL' COLD OPEN MOCKS TRUMP, BIDEN DUELING TOWN HALLS

Jones initially started as a writer for “SNL” and made a controversial on-screen debut in May 2014, joking that she wouldn’t be single in the times of slavery. She was added to the cast as a featured player in the fourth episode of season 40.

By 2016, Jones was promoted to a repertory player. She retired from the role three years later. Her last appearance, after 105 episodes, was on May 18, 2019.

LESLIE JONES RIPS ALABAMA ABORTION LAW ON 'SNL': 'YOU CAN'T TELL ME WHAT TO DO WITH MY BODY'

“Yes, it’s true I am leaving Saturday Night Live. I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years,” Jones wrote on Instagram after making her big move. “Lorne Michaels, you’ve changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back.”

Since leaving “SNL,” Jones has worked on “The Angry Birds Movie 2” and “Coming 2 America.”

LESLIE JONES EXITING 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' AFTER FIVE SEASONS: REPORT

She will now serve as host of the rebooted game show “Supermarket Sweep,” which premieres Sunday evening. The original version became a global sensation in the 1960s.

Jones told ET that she was able to have a little more control on the upcoming ABC show. For example, she allowed her contestants to “design” their game show sweatshirts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The show, she promised, will be “exciting and bright and funny.”