Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of 2013 rape in civil lawsuit

Cuba Gooding Jr. is being accused of raping a woman twice in 2013, according to a new civil lawsuit.

In new court documents obtained by Fox News, a Jane Doe has accused the 52-year-old actor of raping her in 2013 in a SoHo hotel room.

The incident allegedly occurred after the accusor met Gooding in the VIP section of a lounge in Greenwich Village in August of that year.

The star allegedly invited the Jane Doe to the Mercer Hotel in SoHo and they took a cab to get there before Gooding brought her to his room so that he could change his clothes, according to the docs.

The suit claims that once in the room, Gooding put on music and began to undress despite the woman saying she wished to leave the room and head to the bar.

The suit alleges that once he was "completely naked," Gooding "forcibly and without consent" put one hand in the woman's top and another up her dress.

The plaintiff repeatedly told Gooding "no," but he allegedly did not stop.

The suit claims that the actor then allegedly raped the woman both vaginally and anally.

After the alleged incident, the woman "hurriedly left the hotel room" to meet her friend downstairs.

The accuser is seeking a jury trial and an unspecified amount of damages.

Gooding's attorney Mark Jay Heller denied the accusations when reached by Fox News.

"The allegations are completely false and perjurious," he said. "In fact, the defendant was never served with a complaint setting forth the allegations, which purportedly are seven years old ..."

The "Jerry Maguire" star is already facing trial on six misdemeanor counts of sexual abuse and forcible touching, the allegations of which come from three other accusers.

Gooding and his attorney maintain his innocence.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

