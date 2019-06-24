Samuel L. Jackson speaks out about 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' poster error

Nobody ever wants to be at the receiving end of Samuel L. Jackson's wrath, but a few poster designers may be in hot water with the veteran actor.

In an Instagram post early Monday, Jackson reposted a photo of two side-by-side posters promoting his upcoming film "Spider-Man: Far From Home," which depicted his character, Nick Fury, with his signature eye patch placed on two different eyes, rather than only the correct left eye.

"Uhhhhhhh, What In The Actual F— IS GOING ON HERE???!!!," the actor captioned the picture, adding the hashtags, "#headsgonroll #lefteyemuthafu—ah."

The original photo was initially posted by an observant Marvel fan on Reddit, with the humorous title, "Which eye did he injure?"

One Reddit user jokingly claimed, "All this time Nick Fury has just been defrauding the government for disability."

Another user quipped, "Obviously, one of the pictures is actually a selfie which is why it's flipped compared to the other."

Jackson's character of Nick Fury has remained a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ever since his debut in the first "Iron Man" film in 2008. The origin of Fury's iconic eyepatch was revealed during a scene in the recent "Captain Marvel," when Fury's eye was scratched by the film's fan-favorite cat, Goose.

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" hits theaters July 2 and stars Jackson with main actor Tom Holland as Spider-Man, as well as Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal.

A rep for Sony did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.