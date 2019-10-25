Eddie Murphy talks semi-retirement: 'What I like to do is not have a schedule'

Eddie Murphy is enjoying life as a semi-retired actor.

In a new interview, Murphy talks about life out of the limelight and he is enjoying every minute of it.

“I still am in the semi-retired state,” Murphy told "Today's" Al Roker. “For maybe five or six years, I was on the couch, just doing nothing, and not planning and not trying to get anything. I had things in development, but I just was doing nothing.”

Murphy said he enjoyed spending his time with family while taking on smaller projects.

“What I like to do more than anything is to not have a schedule and just be within earshot of my children. That’s my favorite dish,” the “Shrek” star said.

A father of 10, Murphy’s most recent child, Max, was born in November 2018. The comedian’s other children include Eric, 30, Bria, 29, Christian, 28, Miles Mitchell, 26, Shayne Audra, 24, Zola Ivy, 19, Bella Zahra, 17, Angel Iris, 12 and Izzy, 2.

When asked about retirement, Murphy confirmed that he isn’t done with acting just yet.

“I don’t want to say I’m retired like I won’t do anything. If some great thing comes along, or if some great thing happens, some great director or some great idea, of course, I’ll make other movies,” he said.

Murphy also spoke on his stand-up comedy as he gears up for a tour next year.

“Once I get my stand-up muscle back together, I’ll always do stand-up. I’ll always have this thing to go do, but I’m never going to be doing it like I used to be all the time,” he said.

Although the comedian spends most of his time with family, he remains busy with many other projects. Aside from his upcoming stand-up tour, Murphy’s latest project, “Dolemite Is My Name,” premieres on Netflix on Friday.

“[I’m] busier than ever right now, but all this stuff leads to me being back on the couch with nothing to do,” said Murphy. “That’s the plan: Go do this little stuff, do these three movies, do 'Saturday Night Live,' do stand-up and then back to the couch.”