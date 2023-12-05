Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, Jude Law's kids steal the spotlight from famous parents: PHOTOS

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber, shut down the red carpet when she arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in a strapless black dress with white polka dots.

The actress and model told W Magazine she "wanted to do something that felt very classic Hollywood" and was inspired by "a beautiful polka-dot dress that walked [stylist] Hedi [Slimane's] first show at Celine." Audrey Hepburn was also a huge inspiration for the look, and they turned to her character from the movie "Sabrina," for reference.

"[Keeping Audrey top of mind] was so interwoven throughout this whole process," Gerber told the outlet. "I wanted to use her essence since I have always loved Audrey Hepburn. She was one of the first women who introduced me to cinema and sparked my passion for acting."

Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz and her famous dad, Lenny Kravitz, both walked the carpet at the Academy Museum Gala. Zoë posed for photos in a sleek brown dress with her hair in a ponytail and short bangs. Lenny wore a black suit jacket with loose black leather pants.

Just over a month ago, it was reported Zoë and her boyfriend of two years, Channing Tatum, got engaged. The two first met when they both voiced characters in the animated movie "The Lego Batman Movie" but didn't start dating until 2021.

"I love him. He’s a great guy," Lenny told E! News about his feelings regarding his daughter's relationship. "He’s a great guy. We’re very close, and we have a great line of communication. We hang out like you hang out with your family. We’re together whenever we can."

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep turned the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala into a family affair, posing for photos with her four children, Louisa Jacobson, Grace Gummer, Mamie Gummer and Henry Wolfe, along with their spouses.

All of Streep's children have followed in her famous footsteps, with Henry choosing a career as a musician and actor, and all three of her daughters finding success as actresses. Jacobson stars as Marian Brook in Max's "The Gilded Age." Grace starred in "Dr. Death," "Mr. Robot" and "The Newsroom." And Mamie starred in "Separation," "True Detective" and "Ricki and the Flash," alongside Streep.

The family was there to celebrate Streep receiving the icon award, which was presented to her by Greta Gerwig, who directed the legendary actress in the 2019 film adaptation of "Little Women."

Lila Moss

Lila Moss paid homage to her supermodel mother, Kate Moss, when she walked the red carpet at The Fashion Awards in London wearing a metallic see-through Nensi Dojaka gown with cheeky high-waisted black underwear. Kate wore "the naked dress" in September 1993 to an Elite Model Agency party in London.

"I love to feel elegant, chic and sexy, and Nensi’s designs are the perfect balance of all of these vibes, so I’m feeling confident," Lila told Vogue about her outfit choice. She previously opened up to the outlet in March 2023, saying she "consistently" copies her mom's style. But she told British Vogue in November she didn't know how cool her mom was until she was a teenager.

"It’s only at, like, 15 or 16 that I began to realize she might actually be pretty cool," she told British Vogue. "She always kept her work life separate from our home life. Though I do have one memory of her taking me with her to a Topshop meeting and everything grinding to a halt while she tried to teach me how to blow a bubble with bubblegum for the first time."

Amelia Hamlin

All eyes were on Amelia Gray Hamlin when she arrived at the red carpet for The Fashion Awards in London, wearing a risqué red gown.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's daughter appeared in scenes of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," when her mom was cast as a housewife before making it big as a model.

"I think it's been so beautiful for the two of us to be able to go on this fashion journey together. Never in a million years did I think that my dreams would also overlap with my mom's, but we're loving this for her," Amelia told People about her mom's runway debut earlier this year.

Rinna made her runway debut at Copenhagen Fashion Week in February 2023.

Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham walked the red carpet arm in arm at the Academy Museum Gala. Brooklyn wore a white shirt under a black suit jacket and black trousers, while Peltz Beckham wore a strapless pink gown with a floral accent on the hip and a draping pink scarf around her neck.

Victoria and David Beckham share four children together — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, all of whom were featured on the recent Netflix docuseries, "Beckham." The project chronicled David's rise as England's star soccer player and the many challenges he experienced throughout his career.

"It was a series that took me a while to come to terms with filming and talking about my life," Beckham said, according to People magazine. "And ten years ago, when I retired from playing soccer, people asked me to do it. And I wasn't really ready to look back and talk about my career and my life."

Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley walked the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala in a black dress with floral designs. She styled the look with minimal jewelry, wearing only a few rings and stud earrings, with her short hair styled in big curls.

The young star is the daughter of award-winning actress Andie MacDowell, known for her roles in "Groundhog Day" and "Four Weddings and a Funeral." Qualley began acting in 2013, appearing in "The Leftovers," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Fosse/Verdon" and "Maid," the last two earning her an Emmy nomination. Her latest role is in "Poor Things," alongside Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and others.

She told Deadline in January 2022, that although she only had a "real tiny, little part" in the movie, she was more than excited to be able to work with director Yorgos Lanthimos.

"I am the most massive fan of Yorgos," she told the outlet, adding she considers him to be "just the most brilliant filmmaker."

Ever Anderson

Ever Anderson walked the red carpet at the Elle Women in Hollywood event in a chic black floor-length gown. She paired the look with a small black purse and dangling earrings. While Anderson is relatively new to acting, having only appeared in three films, she has spent her entire life on movie sets with her parents, actress Milla Jovovich and filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson.

When speaking with W Magazine in April 2023, Ever said, "I got an incredible film education from a young age," adding that watching her mom act made her realize she wanted to be an actress, too.

"She was doing the dream, in my eyes," Ever explained. She has already appeared in a hit movie, playing the young version of Scarlett Johanson's character in "Black Widow," going on to land her first starring role in "Peter Pan & Wendy," soon after.

"I come to my mom for advice on everything; she helped me dig deep and find the essence of Wendy when I was first going to auditions," she told the outlet. "And both my mom and my dad introduced me to ‘Monty Python’ and ‘Absolutely Fabulous.' So, they both contributed in helping me with my [British] accent."

Iris Law

Model Iris Law made quite the statement when she walked the red carpet at The Fashion Awards in a cropped black tank top and a low-rise burgundy floor-length skirt. Her tank top featured the word "sex," spelled out using fake bones, which were held together with chains.

The actress and model, whose father is actor Jude Law, first broke into the industry in 2017, when she was named a Burberry Beauty ambassador, later becoming a Dior Beauty's U.K. ambassador and walking the runway for brands such as Versace, Missoni, Roberto Cavalli and others. She credits her dad for fostering her love of fashion.

"Fashion is something that I've always been hugely interested in since I was younger, and it's an important part of my family," she told British Vogue in November 2020. "My dad always encouraged me and my siblings to express ourselves through our clothes and choose what we liked."

Georgia May Jagger

Mick Jagger's daughter, Georgia May Jagger, arrived at The Fashion Awards red carpet in a yellow and purple patterned long-sleeve dress, which featured a thigh-high slit.

The rock star's daughter has found success as a model, having become the face of campaigns for Rimmel London, Versace and Chanel. When speaking with Harper's Bazaar UK in September 2023, Georgia explained, "Being in the public eye is all I have ever known." She said she never sought out fame, saying she was given freedom to decide what she wanted to do on her own.

"My dad's supportive of all my endeavors," she told the outlet. "When I was a kid, I wanted to be a tightrope walker and a marine biologist, and I think my parents wouldn't be surprised if I did all of those things too."