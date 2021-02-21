Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity Birthdays
Published

Kaia Gerber wishes mother Cindy Crawford a happy 55th birthday: ‘Beautiful mama’

Supermodel’s daughter celebrates her mother’s life on milestone birthday

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 21Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 21

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber wished her happy birthday on Saturday.

The 19-year-old model celebrated her famous mother’s special day with a throwback photo she shared to Instagram.

"happy birthday beautiful mama. to the person who always makes me do a double take, the woman who gets more beautiful every year, and the mother I can only hope to be like one day," Gerber wrote alongside the photo, which shows Crawford smiling demurely with her arms crossed behind her back.

"I love you," she continued.

KAIA GERBER SAYS HER GENERATION 'WON'T BE SILENCED BY ANYONE'

Gerber went on to post nine Instagram Stories that show snapshots from Crawford’s life, four of which include a younger Gerber.

Her posts included admirable descriptions that correspond with each photo, including: "super mom happy birthday," "queen of reading," "style twin," "and she’s even MORE beautiful on the INSIDE," "forever" and "best hair."

Pictured here are Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford at the 2019 Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Gerber wished her mother a happy 55th birthday on Feb. 20, 2021. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Pictured here are Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford at the 2019 Women's Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Gerber wished her mother a happy 55th birthday on Feb. 20, 2021. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Some of Gerber’s six million Instagram followers took note of her birthday tribute. More than 350,290 followers hit like on the photo of Crawford as of Sunday.

CINDY CRAWFORD SHARES THROWBACK BIKINI SNAP FROM FIRST TRIP WITH RANDE GERBER FOR VIRAL FIRST DATE CHALLENGE

Several celebrities and Hollywood insiders shared supportive comments under the post.

"Happy birthday sister woman @cindycrawford," wrote supermodel Naomi Campbell, 50.

Similarly, celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm wished Crawford a happy birthday while calling her an "amazing woman."

Photographer David Yarrow complimented Crawford and Gerber when he commented, "I am sure apples don’t fall far from the tree."

CINDY CRAWFORD ONCE ‘HATED’ HER BEAUTY MARK, SAYS SISTERS CALLED IT AN ‘UGLY MARK’

Cindy Crawford shared a sneak peek of her birthday celebration with a throwback and current photo she posted to her Instagram. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Cindy Crawford shared a sneak peek of her birthday celebration with a throwback and current photo she posted to her Instagram. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Crawford, who turned 55 on Feb. 20, put up a birthday throwback post of her own on her Instagram account the following day.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"From this... to this in a blink of an eye!" She captioned her two-slide post, which showed her as a baby first and then as an adult.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thank you for all my birthday wishes," Crawford wrote. "I am so filled with gratitude for my family and friends. I know each year, each day, is a blessing."

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.

On Our Radar