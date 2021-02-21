Kaia Gerber wishes mother Cindy Crawford a happy 55th birthday: ‘Beautiful mama’

Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber wished her happy birthday on Saturday.

The 19-year-old model celebrated her famous mother’s special day with a throwback photo she shared to Instagram.

"happy birthday beautiful mama. to the person who always makes me do a double take, the woman who gets more beautiful every year, and the mother I can only hope to be like one day," Gerber wrote alongside the photo, which shows Crawford smiling demurely with her arms crossed behind her back.

"I love you," she continued.

Gerber went on to post nine Instagram Stories that show snapshots from Crawford’s life, four of which include a younger Gerber.

Her posts included admirable descriptions that correspond with each photo, including: "super mom happy birthday," "queen of reading," "style twin," "and she’s even MORE beautiful on the INSIDE," "forever" and "best hair."

Some of Gerber’s six million Instagram followers took note of her birthday tribute. More than 350,290 followers hit like on the photo of Crawford as of Sunday.

Several celebrities and Hollywood insiders shared supportive comments under the post.

"Happy birthday sister woman @cindycrawford," wrote supermodel Naomi Campbell, 50.

Similarly, celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm wished Crawford a happy birthday while calling her an "amazing woman."

Photographer David Yarrow complimented Crawford and Gerber when he commented, "I am sure apples don’t fall far from the tree."

Crawford, who turned 55 on Feb. 20, put up a birthday throwback post of her own on her Instagram account the following day.

"From this... to this in a blink of an eye!" She captioned her two-slide post, which showed her as a baby first and then as an adult.

"Thank you for all my birthday wishes," Crawford wrote. "I am so filled with gratitude for my family and friends. I know each year, each day, is a blessing."