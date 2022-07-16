Andie MacDowell’s daughter Margaret Qualley leads celebrity kids taking over the acting scene

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Step aside parents, the kids are taking over!

There is a new generation at the helm of Hollywood’s biggest productions. Andie MacDowell’s daughter, Margaret Qualley, received her first Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in Netflix’s "Maid" last week.

Lily Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp, has followed in her father’s famous footsteps, acting since she was 15 years old.

Here is a look at a few kids learning from their famous parents in Hollywood.

Margaret Qualley

Andie MacDowell’s daughter, Margaret Qualley, is making a name for herself in the acting business. The 27-year-old received her first Emmy nomination for her role as Alex in Netflix’s "Maid," which she starred alongside her mother.

MacDowell savored working with Qualley. "Every moment was precious for me," she said in an interview with USA Today. "I really wanted to do a good job because it meant everything to me because I was scared it would never happen again."

Qualley was also keen on having her mom play her on-screen mom in the Netflix series.

"You walk in the room, and you have your mom playing your mom – that's the biggest cheat in the world," she said to the outlet. "That goes all the way from the inherent eye rolls that are built in when your mom says something – and then also, later in the series, there's a moment where Paula tells Alex that she's proud of her. It felt like my mom was telling me that she was proud of me, and it was just one of the coolest things that's ever happened to me."

Aside from her stand-out role in "Maid," Qualley has starred in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "Fosse/Verdon" and "My Salinger Year." Her next roles will be in "Sanctuary" and "Poor Things," set to be released this year.

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford’s look-alike daughter, Kaia Gerber, is also making a name for herself.

The 20-year-old model started taking her acting career seriously when modeling jobs started slowing down during the coronavirus pandemic. In March 2021, Gerber landed her first acting role on "American Horror Story" and will continue her career in the short film "The Palisades" which is reportedly coming this year.

The former supermodel shared how "proud" she is of Gerber on Ellen Pompeo's podcast, "Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo."

"I'm proud of her because I guess in that way she is more confident than I was at that age," Crawford said.

"There were certainly things like even in high school I sort of wanted to go out for, [like] the school play. None of my friends were, and I didn't know if I'd be good at it, so I didn't do it."

Gerber is also dating a fellow actor, Austin Butler, 30, who stars in "Elvis."

Cindy and husband Rande Gerber have two children, Kaia, 20 and Presley, 23.

Lily-Rose Depp

Lily-Rose Depp, 23, is following in her father Johnny Depp’s footsteps.

The young actress has been acting since she was 15. Her films include "Tusk," "The King," and "The Dancer." Her latest movie role was in "The Voyagers" released in 2021. In 2016, Lily-Rose starred alongside her father in "Yoga Hosers."

The bilingual actress has not ruled out the possibility of starring alongside the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star again.

"Never say never," she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "That's really not something that I consider first and foremost... What's interesting to me is the particular character that I may or may not be playing and then the story that it's telling and everything," she continued.

"I think when the cast then starts to fill that story out and everything, those are other things to consider. But yeah, I mean, I love to work with great actors."

Lily-Rose is the daughter of Johnny and Vanessa Paradis. Aside from acting, she is a Chanel ambassador and made history with the brand, becoming the youngest to work with them at age 16.

Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, is quickly rising to fame after her stand-out role in Netflix’s "Stranger Things."

Aside from her role as Robin Buckley in the hit series, Hawke has been seen in "Fear Street," "Mainstream" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Hawke will be taking the big-screen with her famous mom, Thurman, in "The Kill Room." Although this will be the first time the mother-daughter duo work together, Quentin Tarantino expressed interest in casting Hawke as the daughter of Thurman’s character in a possible "Kill Bill: Vol. 3."

"I think it's just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace," Tarantino said on an episode of "The Joe Rogan experience" podcast. "And then that peace is shattered."

He added: "And now the Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma and cast her daughter Maya in the thing would be f— exciting."

Thurman and Ethan Hawke share Maya, 23, and Levon Roan, 20.

Maude Apatow

Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow's daughter, Maude Apatow, 24, has taken the acting scene by storm since her role in HBO Max’s "Euphoria."

Apatow starred as Lexi Howard in the drama series and was given a significant amount of screen time in the show’s second season.

Apatow has joined her mother on the big screen several times, portraying her character’s daughter in "Knocked Up," "Funny People" and "This is 40."

"We have the best time whenever we work together, especially in our Jergens commerical. We’re always joking around and laughing. It’s a really special experience," Apatow told Harper’s Baazar in May.

In that same interview, Apatow credits her work ethic to her mother, and said she watched her working as she grew up and tried to emulate that.

When Mann was asked how she felt about her daughter’s "Euphoria" role, she responded, "It's the greatest thing ever. It's a dream. Both my husband and I are over the moon. We've always known how special Maude is, and it's nice that other people get to see how special she is too."

Mann and filmmaker Judd Apatow's children include Maude and Iris, 19.