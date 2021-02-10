Lisa Rinna defends daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin’s lingerie photos against troll: ‘This is my child’

Lisa Rinna defended her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin after a troll called the young model "disgusting" for sharing photos of herself in lingerie.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday where she posted two snaps of herself wearing lacy white undergarments. Hamlin was promoting Boux Avenue, a UK-based fashion label that specializes in lingerie, sleepwear and swimwear.

"Easy to practice self love in my @bouxavenue designed in london…..," Hamlin captioned the photos, which currently has over 24K likes.

While Hamlin mostly received praise from her 747K followers, one Instagram user wrote, "Wtf is wrong with u? U like what you see???? Discusting [sic]," as quoted by E! News.

LISA RINNA, 57, FLAUNTS CLEAVAGE IN PHOTOSHOOT FOR HER NEW BEAUTY LINE

After Rinna saw the negative comment, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star fired back, "What is wrong with you? This is my child."

Back in January, the 57-year-old’s eldest daughter Delilah Hamlin told TeenVogue.com her mother has played a significant role in her own modeling career.

"My mom didn’t let me model until I was 17," the 22-year-old told the outlet. "She knew the culture and industry because she’s been in it for so long, and she didn’t really want me to get in it too early."

"She wanted me to mature more and understand things more, and not be so naïve going into it," she continued. "It is a difficult culture with body type and body image, and she wanted me to wait until I was older."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rinna shares two daughters with her husband, actor Harry Hamlin. The couple tied the knot in 1999.