Christina Applegate says MS diagnosis has 'broken' her 14-year-old daughter

Christina Applegate 's MS diagnosis has impacted her 14-year-old daughter, Sadie, in more ways than she could have ever imagined.

During a recent episode of her "MeSsy" podcast with co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the "Married… With Children" actress detailed the various ways her health issues have "broken" her teenage daughter.

"In my situation, Sadie only knew me as healthy, and a runner, and a Pelotoner and a dancer, and she only knew that," she said. "So then, when this came about, 2021, she was, like, stoic about it."

She continued, "And now, I see her look at me when I'm in bed and can't quite move, or I want to go say goodnight to her in her room, but I can't quite get down the hallway for whatever reason that my legs aren't working that day. Right now I can barely get to bathroom, it's the worst, but that's neither here nor there. It's broken her."

Applegate said that as more time goes by, the worse it gets.

"She didn't know this. It was like losing the mom she had to this f---ing thing. And the more she's gotten older now, I think the more it's hurting her," she said. "Also, I was diagnosed in 2021, so we had just gone through COVID and no school and all this stuff and now mommy can't do all the things that she used to be able to do, and I see it in her eyes. I see it."

She added, "But you know what's really beautiful? When we're out, she knows I'm having such a hard time because I have such anxiety about being out. And she's always got my arm."

"She's always trying to help me through and help me with my cane and all this stuff. At home, she's like, ‘Can you please go down and make my food ’cause you're the only one who can make it.'"

"She's like, 'You're going down all the steps.' And I'm like, 'Sadie, I can't make it down the f---ing steps.' But I do it. I do it because I know that it's like she's checking in to make sure, ‘Can she still take care of me?’"

Applegate revealed her diagnosis on X in 2021.

Last year, Applegate openly discussed the "real depression" she faces on a daily basis.

"I'm in a depression right now, which I don't think I've felt that for years," said Applegate. "Like a real, f--- it all depression where it's kind of scaring me a little bit because it feels really fatalistic. I'm trapped in this darkness right now that I haven't felt like... I don't even know how long, probably 20-something years."

At the time, she admitted, "I don't enjoy living. I don't enjoy it. I don't enjoy things anymore."

Earlier this year, Applegate revealed that she has been hospitalized "upwards of 30 times" due to intense MS symptoms.

"For three years, since I was diagnosed, I’ve been in the hospital upwards of 30 times from throwing up and diarrhea and pain," the "Dead To Me" actress said. "That is unimaginable, OK? They’ve done every test known to man on me, put so much radiation into my body from CT scans to everything else."

"One of the things with MS is that it slows down our organs, you know, not like completely, but there is a slowing of the function of your organs," she continued. "I have noticed that — and I’m going to be really honest — if I have to poop, I puke."

"My neuro doesn’t — God bless her — says that’s not an MS thing," Applegate added. "So, I’m sorry, there’s got to be a correlation here, and I’m not a doctor. I’m not giving medical advice. I’m just saying, just think about that, OK? Because I’m in the middle of the same exact situation, and it f---ing sucks, and it’s scary."

"Always have a little trash can next to your toilet. Because you can do both without it being messy," Applegate joked. "I had one yesterday."