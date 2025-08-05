Christina Applegate hospitalized after experiencing severe pain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christina Applegate was admitted to the hospital over the weekend after suffering excruciating pain while on a European vacation.

The "Married… With Children" actress insisted that "things are messy, but I'm going to be OK," while chatting on a live episode of her "MeSsy" podcast with co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Applegate, 53, began feeling discomfort while overseas, and initially believed she was experiencing symptoms related to appendicitis.

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE HOSPITALIZED MORE THAN 30 TIMES IN MS BATTLE

"I went to Europe to see family, and I was not feeling good the whole time I was there," she admitted on the episode. "I did everything I could to not throw up."

The "Dead to Me" star hyped herself up to go to the hospital when she returned home, as she had experienced difficulties throughout her multiple sclerosis journey.

"I'm going to go, and I'm not leaving there until I have some f------ answers," she recalled. "I want to know why this is happening, and I want it to stop."

‘MARRIED… WITH CHILDREN’ STARS EXPOSE BEHIND-THE-SCENES DRAMA OF BELOVED SITCOM

Applegate added, "The universe works in a really beautiful way. It listens to you — it really does. It also doesn't give a s--- if you say you want something, or you don't want something."

After arriving back in Los Angeles, Applegate went to the hospital and demanded "every test" to see what was wrong. By the following day, she started getting a pain that she had never felt before on the right side of her back.

"I'm like screaming, and they ordered me an emergency CT at 2 o'clock in the morning… and I had kidney infections," Applegate said. "I've been here for a long time."

Sigler noted how "it could have been so much worse," and commended Applegate for instinctively knowing she had to seek medical attention.

"It is the worst pain I've ever felt, or so I thought, is my stomach when I'm vomitting. I call it ‘Fight Club’ because the entire abdomen spasms, and it is excruciating," she said.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I'm just gonna be here," she said of her hospital stay before explaining, "Because of this kidney infection, I have to have intravenous antibiotics right now. And that's where we're at."

Despite cracking a few jokes about the situation, Applegate admitted she was holding in tears.

"I sometimes fall into the nurse's arms like a freako, just like crying," she admitted.

During an episode released earlier this year, Applegate revealed she's been hospitalized upwards of 30 times due to her MS symptoms.

"For three years, since I was diagnosed, I’ve been in the hospital upwards of 30 times from throwing up and diarrhea and pain," she said. "That is unimaginable, OK? They’ve done every test known to man on me, put so much radiation into my body from CT scans to everything else."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"One of the things with MS is that it slows down our organs, you know, not like completely, but there is a slowing of the function of your organs. I have noticed that — and I’m going to be really honest — if I have to poop, I puke."

"My neuro doesn’t — God bless her — says that’s not an MS thing," Applegate added. "So, I’m sorry, there’s got to be a correlation here, and I’m not a doctor. I’m not giving medical advice. I’m just saying, just think about that, OK? Because I’m in the middle of the same exact situation, and it f------ sucks, and it’s scary."

Applegate revealed her diagnosis on X in 2021.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," Applegate continued. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it."