Christina Applegate addresses future as an actress amid MS diagnosis

Two years after announcing her Multiple sclerosis diagnosis, Christina Applegate won't quite relinquish hope she can one day act again.

While accepting the TV Legacy Award at Variety's TV Fest, Applegate alluded to uncertainty with her career as she reflected upon receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last fall.

"Thank you so much for being so understanding as I journey through this new part of my life," she began, addressing the audience. "Not knowing If I'm gonna continue on to - to act anymore. I don't know if I can, I'd love to. I do miss it. I miss it so much. I just don't know. As a daily struggle to walk and to kind of move, and stuff. But I'm so glad I ended with a show like ‘Dead to Me,’" she noted of the Netflix series that wrapped filming in 2022.

"We don’t know what my future as an actress is going to be," she told Variety. "How can I handle it? How can I go onto a set and call the shots of what I need as far as my boundaries, physically?"

Applegate was greatly supported by the cast of "Dead to Me" amid her battle with MS. When her balance started to waver, Applegate's legs were held off-camera.

"I don’t know who is going to be as loving and understanding as this group of people were," she shared of the crew.

When watching the show back, Applegate admits she could sense her pain through the screen.

"I could see the excruciating pain I was in every day I was there and I didn’t want to relive it," she explained. "I had to take it in little tiny doses but I think it is a beautiful piece of work. I’m so grateful to Liz [Feldman] for seeing I had it in me," she said of the show's director.

She also was complimentary of her co-star, Linda Cardellini, who was the ultimate partner in crime.

"If this is my last job, thank God it was with her," she gushed.

Not knowing if she'll get back in front of the camera, Applegate has started working on different types of projects, including voice acting as well as a podcast.