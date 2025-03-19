Christina Applegate hospitalized more than 30 times in MS battle

Christina Applegate is getting candid about the side effects of living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

During a recent episode of "MeSsy," the podcast she shares with actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate revealed that she has been hospitalized "upwards of 30 times" due to intense MS symptoms.

"For three years, since I was diagnosed, I’ve been in the hospital upwards of 30 times from throwing up and diarrhea and pain," the 53-year-old actress said. "That is unimaginable, OK? They’ve done every test known to man on me, put so much radiation into my body from CT scans to everything else."

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE ADMITS 'I DON'T ENJOY LIVING' AS SHE FACES 'REAL DEPRESSION' AMID ONGOING BATTLE WITH MS

"One of the things with MS is that it slows down our organs, you know, not like completely, but there is a slowing of the function of your organs," she continued. "I have noticed that — and I’m going to be really honest — if I have to poop, I puke."

"My neuro doesn’t — God bless her — says that’s not an MS thing," Applegate added. "So, I’m sorry, there’s got to be a correlation here, and I’m not a doctor. I’m not giving medical advice. I’m just saying, just think about that, OK? Because I’m in the middle of the same exact situation, and it f---ing sucks, and it’s scary."

"Always have a little trash can next to your toilet. Because you can do both without it being messy," Applegate joked. "I had one yesterday."

A representative for Applegate did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE ADDRESSES FUTURE AS AN ACTRESS AMID MS DIAGNOSIS

Applegate revealed her diagnosis on X in 2021.

"Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS," she wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It's been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," Applegate continued. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a--hole blocks it."

In a separate post, she added, "As one of my friends that has MS said, 'We wake up and take the indicated action.' And that's what I do."

Last year, Applegate openly discussed the "real depression" she faces on a daily basis.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I'm in a depression right now, which I don't think I've felt that for years," said Applegate. "Like a real, f--- it all depression where it's kind of scaring me a little bit because it feels really fatalistic. I'm trapped in this darkness right now that I haven't felt like... I don't even know how long, probably 20-something years,"

"This is being really honest... I don't enjoy living. I don't enjoy it. I don't enjoy things anymore," she added.