Christina El Moussa
Published

Christina Anstead shares sentimental quote on first Valentine's Day following split from Ant: ‘Love yourself’

'Christina on the Coast' star filed for divorce from Ant Anstead in November

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
Christina Anstead was all about self-love this Valentine’s Day.

In her first Valentine's Day post following her split from estranged husband Ant Anstead, the "Christina on the Coast" star, 37, decided to look after herself this year. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the reality star shared an inspirational quote about loving oneself amid the annual day of romance.

"Heal your past," the post reads. "Love yourself for how far you've come. And live in gratitude for how much you have. It's important to work hard and become the best version of yourself. But having fun, being kind to others and loving yourself is what it comes down to. Always remember that."

Anstead also shared a selfie of her and her daughter Taylor, 10, as they had some Valentine’s Day fun on the slopes — captioning the smiley pic, "My lil valentine [heart]." Anstead was also spotted with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa's mother, Dominique El Moussa-Arnould, on the slopes.  

CHRISTINA ANSTEAD REVEALS NEW MAYA ANGELOU-INSPIRED BACK TATTOO AMID SPLIT FROM HUSBAND ANT: ‘STILL I RISE’

Christina and Ant Anstead split in September. 

Christina and Ant Anstead split in September.  (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Anstead announced her split from Ant in September before ultimately filing for divorce in November.

In September 2018, the pair welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Hudson London.

Meanwhile, the HGTV starlet and El Moussa, 39, called it quits in May 2016 and their divorce was finalized two years later. The exes share son Brayden, 5, in addition to their daughter Taylor. 

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report

