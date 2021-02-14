Christina Anstead hangs out with Tarek El Moussa’s mother during family ski trip

Christina Anstead showed her social media followers that she is in good graces with her former mother-in-law.

The HGTV star shared an Instagram photo of herself with one of her children and her first ex-husband’s mother, Dominique El Moussa-Arnould. The trio are pictured donning ski attire and are posed in front of snow-covered slopes.

Although it appears Anstead’s famous ex Tarek El Moussa wasn’t present for the family ski day at Deer Valley Resort in Utah, she still made sure to tag him and his new fiancée Heather Rae Young in the post.

"Modern Family thank you Tarek for letting me borrow your mama!" Anstead wrote in her friendly caption on Saturday.

The mother of three went on to share additional photos and clips to her Instagram Story that show she was out and about with her daughter Taylor Reese, 10, and son Brayden James, 5. Her 1-year-old son Hudson London did not partake in the winter sport for obvious reasons.

El Moussa and Young have not responded to Anstead’s post. On Saturday, the couple shared several social media posts of their wine tour in California.

"All smiles with my person," El Moussa wrote in an Instagram update. "Surprised @heatherraeyoung with a weekend of wine tasting and relaxing in Montecito and we couldn’t be happier. I’ll be storying some of the amazing spots we’re hitting..."

The adventurous couple shared clips of themselves exploring the Folded Hills – Winery Ranch Farmstead, where they sampled rosé wine and Rice Krispies treats before they toured the venue’s versatile ranch, which houses Clydesdale horses, a camel and a zebra.

By the end of the night, El Moussa and Young had reportedly visited three wineries, according to the "Selling Sunset" star’s Instagram Story.

An exact wedding date has yet to be announced by the couple, but they have been engaged since the summer.

El Moussa was married to Anstead from 2009 to 2018. The pair still co-star on their HGTV show "Flip or Flop."

Anstead, on the other hand, legally changed back to her maiden name Haack in January as her divorce from television personality Ant Anstead is in progress. She is currently still using the name Anstead as the surname of her social media accounts.