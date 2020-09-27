Ant Anstead breaks silence on split from Christina Anstead: 'I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness'

British TV presenter Ant Anstead opened up about his pending divorce from his HGTV star wife, Christina Anstead.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, Anstead uploaded a black-and-white photo of him and his soon-to-be ex smiling.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he captioned the photo. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness”

His response comes eight days after Christina announced that the pair were separating in an Instagram post of her own.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” Christina wrote in her announcement post alongside a photo of the pair walking hand-in-hand on a beach. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Anstead, 41, and Christina, 37, are divorcing after nearly two years of marriage. The famous couple were married on Dec. 22, 2018, and share a 1-year-old son, Hudson London Anstead.

It is the second time both of the TV personalities have left a marriage.

Anstead was married to Louise Anstead from 2005 to 2017. He shares a daughter, Amelie Rose Anstead, almost 16, and a son, Archie Anstead, 14, with her.

Christina and her “Flip or Flop” co-host Tarek El Moussa were married from 2009 to 2018. They share a daughter and son, Taylor El Moussa, 10, and Brayden James El Moussa, 5.

Hours before Anstead broke his silence about the divorce, Christina shared a lengthy Instagram post that details her battle with stardom, anxiety and her two public divorces.

“Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls,” she captioned her sunglass-donning selfie.

“Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow,” Christina added, “So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed.”