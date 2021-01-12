Christina Anstead reveals new Maya Angelou-inspired back tattoo amid split from husband Ant: ‘Still I Rise’

Christina Anstead is taking a page from Maya Angelou in the way she’s navigating life in 2021.

The "Flip or Flop" star, who filed for divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, in November after less than two years of marriage, revealed some new ink to her fans on Tuesday via Instagram that featured the famed poet’s famous words, "Still I Rise."

"Just like moons and like suns, With the certainty of tides, Just like hopes springing high, Still I'll rise. Still I Rise," the 37-year-old captioned the inspiring social media post on Tuesday as she showcased her new tattoo, written in script down the middle of her back.

The mother of three also credited the late Angelou, who died in May 2014, for the words spoken by the civil rights and women’s activist.

In November, Anstead opened up about her challenging year in a social media post.

"2020 definitely is not at all what I imagined it to be – not even close – but I also think there are soooo many lessons in all of this madness," the HGTV personality wrote. "Spiritual healing has been my passion for years so I’m looking forward to diving in deep. Despite a lot of crap there have been some really magical times."

In the post, Anstead maintained that she is focused on tapping deeper into finding herself and ensuring her happiness as she continues to co-parent her 1-year-old son Hudson, whom she shares with Ant, while also continuing to co-parent daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, both of whom she shares with previous ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday's post, fans of Anstead took to the comments section to share their support for the "Christina on the Coast" star.

"I only watched a few seasons of Flip or Flop but for some reason I am so so drawn to you and your IG," one fan wrote. "You are very very inspiring. I’m sorry you’ve gotten so much hate lately but keep shining girl."

Added another fan: "Beautiful! I love a simple sleek yet meaningful tattoo."