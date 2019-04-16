Christina Anstead's upcoming HGTV series to feature new husband, blended family

Christina Anstead is starting a brand new chapter in her life.

The HGTV star is headlining an upcoming docu-series, titled "Christina on the Coast," which will follow the real estate expert and designer as she provides her clients with "luxe spaces filled with distinctive design elements and cool SoCal style," per the network's press release.

The series will also feature her new husband and their blended family. The "Flip or Flop" co-host married Ant Anstead, star of the MotorTrend series "Wheeler Dealers" and is now expecting a baby boy with him. The newlyweds also have two children each from previous marriages.

TAREK EL MOUSSA IS 'HAPPY' FOR EX-WIFE CHRISTINA AND HER MARRIAGE TO ANT ANSTEAD: 'I'M GLAD SHE FOUND SOMEONE'

"Christina on the Coast" documents the Ansteads as they begin their new life as a married couple and search to find a perfect home for their growing family.

“You may know me from flipping houses,” said Anstead. “But there’s a lot more sides to me than that. I’m a mom with a new business venture, a new man and a new point of view. I’m helping people create beautiful new spaces to spend time with their families. There is something wonderful about reinventing someone’s world.”

Anstead's divorce to her "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa was finalized in January 2018 and surprisingly they still went on to film the eighth season. During Television Critics Association winter press tour Anstead admitted the past few years were extremely difficult for her.

7 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA

"As you guys know, it's been a challenging couple of years for me," she said in February 2019. "I'm currently filming Season 8 of 'Flip or Flop,' which is amazing that it's been on for eight seasons, but when the divorce was going on and everything was happening, I didn't know where my career was going to be."

She added she's really excited to be doing something on her own and to share some of her personal life like getting engaged and remarried.

"Christina On The Coast" premieres Thursday, May 23 on HGTV.