Tarek El Moussa is 'happy' for ex-wife Christina and her marriage to Ant Anstead: 'I'm glad she found someone'

Tarek El Moussa is speaking out about his ex-wife Christina's marriage to Ant Anstead.

On Thursday, the "Flip or Flop" star went on his Instagram Story to slam media outlets for calling him "devastated" and "depressed" over the news, stating that he was in fact "actually happy" for Christina.

"Hey everybody! Hope you're having a great day," El Moussa, 37, began. "So I'm just going to come out here say some stuff that I was told not to of course because of all the PR stuff, but here it is. First time I've spoken about this — Christina got married, yes. I'm actually happy for her."

"I think it's a great thing," he continued. "I think they get along well, and most importantly, it's good for my children, and I've been reading some articles today saying I'm devastated and depressed, and I'm just so tired of the media's bulls--t. I'm not."

The HGTV star, whose divorce from Christina was finalized in January 2018, went on to say that his life is "amazing."

"I have amazing friends. I love my babies. My family's great, and I'm just ranting right now, but I just want everybody to know that I'm doing fantastic, and I'm super happy and I'm positive, and I'm glad she found someone. It's a good thing. It's a positive thing."

El Moussa noted that he's "not the type that wants to fight" with his ex for the rest of his life and make their kids — daughter Taylor, 8, and son Brayden, 3 — "miserable."

"The truth is everything we do is about the kids, and at the end of the day my kids are going to have a stable household and she's going to have help, and that's exactly what they need," he added. "So I want to let everybody know I'm not devasted. I'm not heartbroken and I'm not upset.

"I'm actually really happy for her and I'm happy for Ant, and most importantly, I'm happy for my kids because guess what? They're going to have a nice stable household, and really at the end of the day it's all about them," El Moussa concluded.

In December, Christina tied the knot with TV presenter Anstead in a secret "winter wonderland" wedding after dating for a year, People reported.

Per the outlet, the couple married in Newport Beach, Calif., in front of 70 of their closest family and friends, who met at their home and were transported by charter bus to the ceremony in an effort to keep the nuptials a secret.

“It was just perfect for us. Everything we wanted," the 35-year-old HGTV starlet gushed.