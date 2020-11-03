Christina Anstead officially files for divorce from Ant Anstead

Christina Anstead has officially filed for divorce from Ant Anstead.

The HGTV star's publicist and close friend Cassie Zebisch confirmed the news to Fox News on Tuesday.

Christina's divorce filing comes a little over a month after she announced the two had split via her Instagram. People magazine was the first to report the filing.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," Christina's social media post reads.

Ant, 41, has yet to speak out about the filing. The two television stars began dating in 2017 and married one year later in a ceremony in Newport Beach, Calif.

Last September, the former couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Hudson London.

This is Christina's second divorce. The "Christina on the Coast" star split from her first husband, Tarek El Moussa in May 2016. Their divorce was finalized two years later. The exes share two children -- daughter, Taylor, 10, and son, Brayden, 5. El Moussa recently got engaged to his girlfriend, "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young.

Meanwhile, Ant, a native of the United Kingdom, shares daughter, Amelie, 16, and son, Archie, 14, from his first marriage to Louise Herbert. The "Wheeler Dealers" star recently opened up about their split, revealing on Instagram that he's lost 23 pounds since the breakup.

The split has seemed relatively amicable. Ant previously said that he and his estranged wife "remain good friends" while they "navigate" their split. On Monday, Ant announced his departure from "Wheeler Dealers" to begin three new television projects. He will reportedly remain living in Los Angeles.

"Some EXCITING NEWS! My time on Wheeler Dealers has come to an end as the show heads back to the UK," he wrote on Instagram. "I proudly hand the spanner’s over to the legend that is @f1elvis [Marc Priestley] and I remain home in California to embark on THREE new TV shows (watch this space for the top secret news coming soon)."

Late last month, Christina, 37, said she was choosing "peace" in the aftermath of the split.

"When we have a choice to get caught up in alllllll the nonsense or just choose to find peace ... I’m choosing the anomaly," she wrote in an Instagram caption. "It’s interesting how you can go from being worried / getting anxious about what people are saying about you to just deciding not to read / read into any of it."

Christina concluded: "When you are officially done 'playing the game'. We all have the choice... choose the one that makes you feel good. I’ve always loved the ocean and find it relaxing - To me- this is peace and perfection."