Christina Anstead says 3-month-old son Hudson London has been her ‘hardest’ baby: It’s ‘been very difficult’

Christina Anstead has been going through some rough patches with her and Ant Anstead’s son, Hudson London, whom she revealed has “definitely been [the] hardest” of her three children.

The “Christina on the Coast” star gave an interview with Us Weekly while doing press for the second season of her solo HGTV show.

“He still really just likes being in the house,” Anstead told the outlet on Thursday. “He doesn’t like going out. As a very busy family, that’s been very difficult. But since he hit the 3-month mark, he’s been doing a lot better. A lot more smiles and coos and sleeping better, so I think we’re on the right track.”

Christina also said the pair’s son, whom they welcomed in September, is “only waking up on time throughout the night.” The 36-year-old reality star also co-parents her daughter, 9-year-old Taylor, and son Brayden, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband and business partner Tarek El Moussa, 38. Anstead said the parenting arrangement has been a breeze so far.

“It’s definitely gotten a lot easier,” Christina told the magazine. “The kids love seeing us sit together and that’s what’s important. Me and Tarek work together still, obviously, so it’s not like we don’t see each other. And I’m still really close with his family, as well.”

Anstead and El Moussa will have a new set of episodes to film for their uber-popular house-flipping series on HGTV, “Flip or Flop,” after the network announced Thursday that they would be renewing the former couple’s show for season nine, slated to come August 2020.

In a statement, HGTV President Jane Latman said: "Christina and Tarek’s relatable, personal journey attracts millions of viewers who now have a true emotional stake in their story and want to see more. Their story is real, compelling and filled with the hallmarks of HGTV hits -- family and unforgettable personalities with home-related expertise who are passionate about the work that turns houses into homes."

Anstead and El Moussa finalized their divorce in January 2018. Meanwhile, El Moussa has been dating luxury real estate agent Heather Rae Young, who is also featured on the Netflix series "Selling Sunset."

