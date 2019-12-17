Tarek El Moussa's girlfriend Heather Rae Young speaks about wedding plans: 'I'm just really excited'

“Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are already hinting wedding plans despite being together for just a few months.

Young, 32, opened about her and 38-year-old El Moussa’s potential wedding plans in a new interview.

“I’ve never envisioned my wedding because I never met anyone that I wanted to get married to until Tarek,” Young recently told Us Weekly. “But I have fallen in love with Italy and I would love to maybe do something in Italy… I’m not one of those girls that have thought about it their whole life. I’m just really excited to see what happens in the future.”

The couple has been romantically linked since July. El Moussa confirmed the relationship on Instagram in August.

"It’s official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!" El Moussa captioned a series of pictures of the pair.

"I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years...Then...out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life.." the HGTV personality admitted. "The first time I saw her smile she 'did that thing to my tummy' and I knew right away I needed to get to know her... so I asked her out!! She said yes😎."

El Moussa was previously married to “Flip or Flop” co-star Christina Anstead from 2009 until 2018. The pair continue to co-parent their children, Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4.

The former couple still stars in their hit HGTV series “Flip or Flop.” It was recently revealed that the popular show was renewed for its ninth season — marking the third time the former couple has filmed together since their 2016 split.