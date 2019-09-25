'Flip or Flop' star Christina Anstead on bed rest following birth of son

"Flip or Flop" star Christina Anstead is on bed rest three weeks after the birth of her son with husband Ant Anstead.

Christina, 36, posted a photo with her newborn Hudson from bed, looking weary.

"Welll... I’m a moron. I felt totally fine since one week postpartum- like zero pain... but I was resting and taking it easy ... and then I threw Tay a bday party and was lifting and running around all weekend... and yesterday I woke up like oh crap ... and today oh crap turned into oh sh** - I definitely hurt myself," she wrote on Tuesday.

"It’s not the c-section incision area that hurts it’s my left abdomen and it hurts bad ;/. So please anyone who just had a baby- don’t overdue [sic] it. I always want to be the people pleaser in the family and make sure everyone knows how much I care about them- but in doing so I wasn’t taking care of myself. Back to bed rest and baby cuddles," she added.

The "Christina on the Coast" star welcomed Hudson via scheduled C-section on Sept. 6

"I chose to do this because I had an emergency C-section with Brayden and the whole experience and recovery was really hard on me physically and emotionally," she explained prior to the birth, adding that her son Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa weighed 8 lbs., 13 oz. at birth. "I really don't feel comfortable trying to go down that route again."

Christina shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex and "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa. Ant has daughter Amelie and son Archie from his previous marriage.

Christina separated from El Moussa in May 2016 and the split was finalized in August 2017. She married Ant in December 2018.