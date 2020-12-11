Christian Bale officially joins 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as villain

Christian Bale is headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Late Thursday Disney, confirmed reports that the 46-year-old former star of Christopher Nolan's "Batman" trilogy was trading in his cape and cowl from the DC Comics film universe to join the upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder." The news was one of dozens of announcements regarding new Marvel projects made at Disney's investor presentation.

But don't look for Bale to be one of Marvel's legendary good guys. He'll play the flick's villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

Per Collider, Gorr had a tough life and lost his pregnant wife to an earthquake and the rest of his children to the difficult conditions of his nameless homeworld.

After the tragedies, Gorr sets out to kill gods of all sorts, such as the titular Thor.

While well known for his dual roles of Batman and Bruce Wayne, Bale has been nominated for four Academy Awards and won an Oscar in 2011 for his work in "The Fighter."

Bale will join franchise star Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman in the film.

Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster, but will also take up the mantle of Thor at some point in the film, per Variety.

It was also been announced that Chris Pratt will reprise his role as Peter Quill from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise for the film -- seemingly fitting as Quill jetted off with Thor in tow at the conclusion of "Avengers: Endgame."

The big-budget film will be directed and co-written by Taika Waititi, who will also have a role in the movie. Jennifer Kaitlyn Robinson will assist with writing.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

Also among the flood of announcements at the presentation on Thursday, was the confirmation that Chadwick Boseman's role as T'Challa will not be recast in the "Black Panther" sequel following the actor's tragic passing in August.

No additional details were given as to how the "Black Panther" franchise will proceed, but a sequel is set for a July 8, 2022 release.

The premieres and production of several Marvel's movies, like many other films, have been thrown into disarray because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But fans of the comic book-based universe will get their fix at home on Disney+ starting Jan. 15, 2021, when "WandaVision" premieres on the streaming service. It will be the first of more than a dozen new Marvel series slated for the service.