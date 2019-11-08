Christian Bale claims Dick Cheney sent him an insulting message about 'Vice'

Actor Christian Bale claims former Vice President Dick Cheney sent a curt message to him after the actor’s portrayal of the politician in the 2018 movie “Vice.”

Bale, 45, starred as the former Bush White House VP in the film, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for best actor. Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, Bale said he wasn’t sure if Cheney had actually watched the movie, but claims he had some blunt thoughts for the man who portrayed him on the big screen.

“Strangely enough it was through my son's school," Bale explained. "One of the moms was at a party that [Cheney] was at, and she said, 'Oh, I'm going to be seeing Christian tomorrow, you have anything to say to him?'" Bale told the outlet. “And he said, 'Tell him he's a d---.'"

The actor said he initially thought Cheney was making a joke on his own name, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

“I went, ‘Oh, at least he’s got a sense of humor,” Bale said. “And she said, ‘No, there was no humor to it whatsoever.’”

Representatives for Cheney did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

While it may sound harsh, Bale wasn’t exactly pulling his punches when it came to discussing Cheney after the Adam McKay-directed film’s release. While accepting the Golden Globe award for his performance, Bale famously called Cheney “charisma-free and reviled by everybody” and thanked Satan for giving him the inspiration to play the man he described as an "a--hole."

In the film, Cheney is portrayed as a manipulative shadow figure, quietly running the Bush administration through some of the most turbulent times in American history with a ruthless hand. Bale’s next project puts him alongside Matt Damon for the film “Ford v. Ferrari” about the two automotive giant’s famous feud.