Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' character T'Challa 'will not' be recast, Marvel exec says

Marvel will move forward without one of its most popular movie characters.

Since the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman in August, fans have wondered what will come of T'Challa, the star's character from Marvel's "Avengers" franchise and the standalone Oscar-nominated film "Black Panther."

At Disney's Investor Day presentation, Marvel executive Kevin Feige announced that the character "will not" be recast.

No other details about the future of the franchise were provided.

The studio is putting together a sequel to the hit solo outing, "Black Panther II," set for a May 6, 2022 release.

Ryan Coogler, director and co-writer of the first flick, will return to both positions for the future.

Boseman first portrayed the hero in "Captain America: Civil War" and then in the sequels, "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

2018's "Black Panther" won three Oscars and was nominated for four others, including best motion picture of the year.

The flick also starred Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright.

"Black Panther" is among those rare to have made $1 billion at the box office, as are the three other Marvel movies Boseman appeared in.

The actor died at the age of 43 in August after a private battle with colon cancer. His last movie,"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," is now available on Netflix.