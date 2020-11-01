Chrissy Teigen debuts new tattoo in honor of late son Jack

Chrissy Teigen is again paying tribute to her late son, Jack.

In late September, the star revealed that she had suffered a pregnancy loss while expecting her third child with husband John Legend.

The star then took a lengthy break from the public eye -- with the exception of a brief social media post -- before publishing an essay detailing her tragic experience.

Now, it seems that Teigen, 34, and Legend, 41, are attempting to return to normalcy, as they recently headed out on a "date night," as the former model said in a short video shared to Twitter.

Alongside the six-second clip, the star wrote: "I have gotten used to my naturally frowny mouth. It’s kind of wild how much I laugh and smile and how it’s still frowny, no matter what lol."

In a follow-up message, the cookbook author shared a sweet image of her and Legend holding hands. With Teigen's wrist turned up, a new tattoo was visible just below her hand.

"Jack," the ink simply read.

Before the pregnancy loss, the star told fans she was hospitalized due to an unusual amount of bleeding.

In her essay, she later revealed that she'd been diagnosed with placenta abruption, meaning her placenta had separated from her uterus early.

"I had always had placenta problems. I had to deliver [my son] Miles a month early because his stomach wasn’t getting enough food from my placenta. But this was my first abruption. We monitored it very closely, hoping for things to heal and stop," said Teigen in the essay. "In bed, I bled and bled, lightly but all day, changing my own diapers every couple of hours when the blood got uncomfortable to lay in. I actually became an adult diaper expert for my own personal entertainment, truly appreciating the brands that went out of their way to not make me feel like an actual sh--ting baby."

The fluid around the unborn child had become "very low," as she put it, resulting in her being able to "feel his arms and legs from outside my belly."

"After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye," recounted the star. "He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all."

Eventually, the time came, and Teigen was forced to deliver her baby and say goodbye.