Chrissy Teigen 'honored' by Hillary Clinton sharing her essay on pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen is sending thanks to Hillary Clinton.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old cookbook author published an essay recounting the experience of her recent pregnancy loss.

Not long after the publication, Clinton, 73, shared the essay on Twitter.

"Thank you, @chrissyteigen, for your bravery and grace in starting a hard conversation to help other families heal alongside yours," Clinton wrote, retweeting the Teigen post.

Teigen learned of Clinton's tweet and shared her reaction online.

"Oh my god Hillary Clinton just tweeted my essay now I have to delete the stupid videos I just posted oh my god please dont look at them Hillary Clinton," she wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, the "Chrissy's Court" star added: "I’m so honored @hillaryclinton. You have dedicated your life to fighting for women’s and children’s health, so to have you share my piece about my experience means the absolute world to me. Wow. Wow."

To further demonstrate her point, Teigen also shared a video of herself fake-crying after Clinton gave a speech at a Glamour Woman of the Year event.

"I love you back," Clinton simply responded.

In her essay, Teigen thanked her friends, family and fans for their support throughout her emotional journey.

She explained that she lost her son -- who was to be her third child with husband John Legend -- due to placenta abruption.

"After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye," recounted the star. "He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all."

She went on to explain that while the loss was devastating she holds her late son, Jack, in her heart.

The former model and Legend, 41, share Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.