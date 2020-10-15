John Legend pens Chrissy Teigen loving note after pregnancy loss: 'I love and cherish you'

John Legend has spoken out following the loss of pregnancy suffered by his wife Chrissy Teigen late last month.

The formel model announced on Twitter on Sept. 30 that she had lost the baby that she was expecting, which was to be her third with Legend.

At the time, Legend, shared Chrissy's public statement, adding, "We love you, Jack," which was to be the baby's name.

Now, just over two weeks, the singer has penned a letter to his wife on Twitter.

2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS: JOHN LEGEND DEDICATES PERFORMANCE TO WIFE AFTER PREGNANCY LOSS

"This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together," he wrote alongside a video of his performance of "Never Break" on the Billboard Music Awards. "Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling."

The star said that he's "in awe" of his wife's strength.

CHRISSY TEIGEN ANNOUNCES PREGNANCY LOSS AFTER BRIEF HOSPITALIZATION

"What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world," he wrote. "We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility."

Legend then explained that he wrote "Never Break" because he believes he and Teigen with withstand any test or obstacle thrown their way.

"We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient," he continued. "Our love will remain. We will never break."

The star then thanked his fans for "sending us prayers and well wishes."

CHRISSY TEIGEN'S MOTHER REACTS TO THE PREGNANCY LOSS OF MODEL'S SON JACK

"More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence," shared the "All of Me" singer. "It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone."

Legend concluded: "I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families."

"Never Break" is included on Legend's latest album, "Bigger Love," which was released in June.

"We will never break / We will never break / Built on a foundation / Strong enough to stay," he sings in the song. "We will never break / As the water rises / And the mountains shake / Our love will remain."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The reason for the pregnancy loss has not yet been made public, but only days before, Teigen, 34, told fans that she'd been hospitalized for an unusual amount of bleeding.