Chrissy Teigen returns to social media for brief update after pregnancy loss: 'We are okay'

Chrissy Teigen broke her silence on social media to share an update with fans after she and John Legend announced the loss of their third child.

The formel model announced on Twitter on Sept. 30 that she lost the baby after she underwent blood transfusions at a hospital. Teigen, 34, then remained off of her social media platforms until Friday, when she shared screenshots of a Twitter thread from her husband on Instagram.

"We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much," Teigen captioned the slideshow of screenshots.

The photos showed Legend's most recent tweets in which he praised Teigen for her strength during such a heartbreaking time.

2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS: JOHN LEGEND DEDICATES PERFORMANCE TO WIFE AFTER PREGNANCY LOSS

"This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together," he wrote alongside a video of his performance of "Never Break" on the Billboard Music Awards. "Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling."

The singer said that he's "in awe" of his wife's strength.

"What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world," he wrote. "We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility."

Legend then explained that he wrote "Never Break" because he believes he and Teigen with withstand any test or obstacle thrown their way. "Never Break" is included on Legend's latest album, "Bigger Love," which was released in June.

JOHN LEGEND PENS CHRISSY TEIGEN LOVING NOTE AFTER PREGNANCY LOSS: 'I LOVE AND CHERISH YOU'

Teigen shared the devastating news of the loss of their son, whom the couple named Jack, alongside a black-and-white photo of herself sitting on a hospital bed, crying.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she began.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital," added the former model. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

Teigen and Legend, 41, are also parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.