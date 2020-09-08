Chrissy Teigen recalls 'scary experience' in Virginia: 'I was sobbing ... for hours'

Chrissy Teigen recently looked back on a time in Virginia when she and husband John Legend experienced a racist incident first-hand.

In a recent chat with Marie Claire, the 34-year-old former model and cookbook author opened up about the couple's "scary experience."

Around a decade ago, the couple was visiting Fredericksburg where they were harassed by two "Neighborhood-Watch-type" white men, she said.

“We were in a nicer neighborhood at night, driving slowly, looking for John’s godmother’s home. These two guys were in a pickup truck slowly tailing us, flashing their lights and trying to speak to us," recalled Teigen. "When we pulled over, they were like, ‘What are you guys looking for?’ and we gave them the address."

The star said the men told her and Legend, now 41, to "get [their] a--es out of here" before they were followed all the way to their destination.

"They got out of the car and stared at us as we knocked on the door and went inside," Teigen said. "It was a terrible, scary experience."

Teigen calls the incident her "first taste of seeing what happens to Black men every day."

"It was horrifying and could have gone wrong so quickly. I was sobbing afterward for hours, and I noticed John wasn’t emotional about it," she said. "Seeing that he wasn’t very thrown by it was really upsetting because he obviously had experienced it before."

The "Chrissy's Court" star recognizes, however, that a similar happening could just as easily have occurred today.

"People are very confident in their ways of being open about their racism because they have the backing views of the president," said Teigen, a passionate critic of President Trump's. "It’s become such a hurtful, weird presidency for so many Americans, and I’m going to fight to get this person out of office because I can’t live another four years with this kind of hatred boiling through America."

It's not just politics that Teigen has her eye on, however, but also the future of her children with Legend: Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, with baby No. 3 on the way.

She admitted that teaching her young, Black children about their skin color is a concern of hers.

"There are books that I read when I became a mom that would explain to them hard and traumatic situations. But it’s really hard to teach them about their privilege; there are no books for that. But regardless of money or status, they’re always going to have their skin color,” Teigen explained. “When it comes to them being treated differently because of the color of their skin, I’m going to look to John for a lot of help with that because while they are Asian and white too, their skin color is Black."

She added: "We just try to talk to them like little adults, saying it in words they’ll understand, making it known that it’s very serious, and letting them ask as many questions as they need."

The power couple used the music video for Legend's song "Wild" to heavily hint at their latest pregnancy last month before the former model confirmed the news on Instagram just hours later, showing off her baby bump in the mirror.

"Look at this third baby s--t," she said. "What the? Oh my God."