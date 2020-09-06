Chrissy Teigen explains why she's getting botox done while pregnant

Chrissy Teigen shared that she is getting botox done while pregnant with baby No. 3.

However, it’s reportedly not for cosmetic reasons, according to the 34-year-old model and media personality.

“I get really, really bad pregnancy headaches. was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms,” Tiegen wrote on her Twitter account Friday evening. “anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally.”

When questioned by her followers about her migraine-related botox treatment, Teigen clarified that she consults a neurologist instead of a cosmetic injector since she finds it to be “a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB.”

For her case in particular, she gets botox done to ease headaches that result from teeth grinding. Additionally, she shared to her followers that it is possible to inject the eyebrow area to help with migraines.

“Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches,” the starlet wrote. “You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing.”

“Botox is a neurotoxin, a poison made by bacteria called Clostridium botulinums,” a report from WebMD states. Botox is considered safe because it is a small enough dosage to not cause harm in most humans. Nor is it digested in the stomach.

Typically, botox is requested for cosmetic use to smooth wrinkles. Research, however, has shown that the substance can help tics and spasms from neurological conditions – which includes migraines.

“Doctors think Botox works for migraine headaches because it blocks chemicals called neurotransmitters that carry pain signals from your brain,” WebMD’s report explains. ”Botox is like a roadblock in that pathway. It stops the chemicals before they get to the nerve endings around your head and neck.”

The effects of botox on pregnancy is largely unknown. A limited study from Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry found that botox “appears to be relatively safe for both expectant mother and fetus.”

Teigen's botox update comes one month after she revealed she had breast implant removal surgery while she was unknowingly pregnant.

One Twitter user commented that some mothers would likely criticize Teigen for her admission.

However, the experienced celeb is not too concerned with the thoughts of others.

“I absolutely do not care,” Teigen remarked.