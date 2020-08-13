Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting their third child

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are adding to their family, sources close to the couple confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.

The pair seemingly announced that baby No. 3 is on the way in the 41-year-old musician's music video for the song "Wild," which features a shot of Teigen rubbing a baby bump while cuddled up with her hubby.

Teigen, 34, stars in the video with Legend as a pair of head-over-heels lovers that take a drive in a convertible car and play on the beach.

CHRISSY TEIGEN POSES TOPLESS AFTER HAVING BREAST IMPLANTS REMOVED

The duo has two other children, a 4-year-old daughter Luna and a 2-year-old son Miles, both of whom appear in the music video as well, just before the pregnancy reveal.

Legend and Teigen met in 2006 while filming a music video before marrying in Italy in 2013.

While the singer and model are undoubtedly excited, so are their fans.

"Chrissy teigen is pregnant again omg," a fan tweeted, adding a handful of crying emojis.

CHRISSY TEIGEN ASKS FANS IF SHE'S 'TOO OLD' FOR NOSE PIERCING: 'BE HONEST'

"Just learned that @chrissyteigen is pregnant with baby no. 3 and I overly emotional about it," said another.

"Did I cry when @chrissyteigen announced she was pregnant? Yes," a fan revealed. "Have I cried when some of my friends told me they were pregnant? No. Yes my priorities are right."

"Chrissy Teigen is pregnant again?" added a fourth. "Baby fever is too real."

The pairing seems to be a beneficial one for the crooner, as he recently admitted that before dating Teigen, he had cheated in past relationships.

CHRISSY TEIGEN SLAMMED FOR USING GOYA BEANS AFTER VOWING TO BOYCOTT BRAND FOR ITS TRUMP SUPPORT: 'HYPOCRITE'

He spilled the details while chatting with Dax Shepard for his podcast "Armchair Expert."

“I think what happened for me, you go through a lot of your life in your teens and I was younger than everybody in high school and college, and so I just didn’t get a lot of girls,” Legend said of having girlfriends. “When I started to get that attention, I loved it.”

“I escaped ‘technically cheating’ by keeping my relationship ill-defined. But it was really cheating,” he confessed. “I definitely was dishonest and selfish. It was happening before I was famous."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“At a certain point, you just realize you’re happier being honest,” Legend said. “You’re happier being faithful and being in love with one person... At a certain point, I just decided that person was Chrissy [Teigen]. I decided I wasn’t gonna mess with somebody else anymore.”

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report