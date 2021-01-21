Chrissy Teigen followed by Joe Biden's POTUS Twitter account after being blocked by Trump

After years of bickering with Donald Trump on social media during his presidency, Chrissy Teigen became one of the first stars followed by President Joe Biden’s @POTUS Twitter account.

Teigen, who feuded with Trump several times throughout his presidency, was blocked by the account as well as the former president’s personal account in 2017.

"After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw," she wrote announcing the block.

Although she seemed unbothered at the time, hours before Biden was sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States at Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony, the star tweeted at him to remove her block for his administration.

CHRISSY TEIGEN REVEALS REASON FOR SOBRIETY: 'I WAS DONE MAKING AN A-- OUT OF MYSELF'

"hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz," she wrote.

Although she noted to one follower that her begging the incoming POTUS for a follow was just a "dumb joke," it ended up coming to fruition.

Soon after Biden was sworn-in, Teigen took to Twitter again to share a screen cap revealing that the @POTUS account only follows a handful of people, all of whom are Biden’s aids or staff, as well as her.

"OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!" she wrote in response.

"my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged," she added in a follow-up tweet, taking one more jab at Trump.

ON INSTAGRAM, CHRISSY TEIGEN REVEALS SHE'S '4 WEEKS SOBER'

As of this writing, The @POTUS account only follows 13 people with Teigen being the only celebrity.

Fox News confirmed on Wednesday that Twitter had a hand in helping transition key Twitter accounts related to White House business from Trump to Biden.

"As President-elect Biden is sworn in tomorrow, Twitter will facilitate the transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts, such as @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec," a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The spokesperson told Fox News that Twitter, as they did in 2017 during President Trump’s inauguration, is working to "support the archival and transition of Twitter accounts across administrations."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The spokesperson said Twitter will transfer current accounts to the National Archives and Records Administration, where the tweets and account history "will remain publicly available and the account usernames will be updated to reflect their archived status."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.