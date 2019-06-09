Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding didn't include Arnold's love child Joseph Baena

One guest was noticeably omitted from Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding on Saturday: Her half brother and Arnold Schwarzenegger's love child, Joseph Baena.

The budding bodybuilder — a spitting image of his father — was spotted on social media at the gym while Katherine and Pratt, 39, celebrated their nuptials.

Baena, 21, also attended the GO Campaign presents Vintage Hollywood 2019 party in Los Angeles while his 29-year-old sister partied with her new husband and pals, The Daily Mail reported.

Baena follows Katherine and Patrick Schwarzenegger on Instagram, but neither follows him back.

Katherine previously came under fire for excluding Baena from a National Siblings Day post on Instagram.

Baena is Arnold's son with former housekeeper Mildred Baena.

Joseph was born in 1997, but Arnold didn't inform then-wife Maria Shriver of his paternity until 2011.

Katherine and Pratt married on Saturday at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif., after having a rehearsal at Rob Lowe's home on Friday.

Guests included Katherine's parents, Arnold and Shriver, "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn and Lowe.

Pratt reportedly met Katherine through Shriver, who he knew through church.

They announced their engagement in January after seven months together.

