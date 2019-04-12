Katherine Schwarzenegger responds to critics after she excludes half-brother Joseph in sibling tribute post

Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated National Siblings Day on social media on Wednesday.

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver went on Instagram to post a series of photos commemorating the occasion.

The pics included throwbacks photos of herself and her sister Christina, 27, and brothers Patrick, 25 and Christopher, 21, when they were young kids.

She noticeably didn't include her half-brother, Joseph Baena, 21, in the tribute post and people were quick to point it out. Joseph is the “The Terminator” star’s son with Mildred Baena, Schwarzenegger’s former housekeeper.

Katherine, 29, captioned the photo, "I love them so much #nationalsiblingsday."

When called out by a commenter, the fiancée of Chris Pratt, wrote back to the social media user: "Saw in your profile it says 'god always'. Just wanted to remind you of Gods presence in all of our lives and even in yours as you come spreading hurtful words and judgment."

"He does not judge you or any of us. I am praying for you and sending you love not because what you said is okay, but because I believe you need love to heal whatever is causing you to post comments like this. god bless you!" she concluded.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver ended their marriage in 2011.