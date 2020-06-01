Chip Gaines honors wife Joanna on 17th wedding anniversary: 'Girl of my dreams'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary.

The renovation pro, 45, paid tribute to his interior design extraordinaire spouse, 42, with a post on social media on May 31. "Everything about u [sic] has made everything about me better. & 17 years later I’m still learning from & loving on the most incredible woman in the world," he wrote.

"After all these years Joanna Lea Stevens U [sic] really are the girl of my dreams.. Happy 17th sweet girl. I love you," Chip added.

The "Fixer Upper" power couple shares sons Duke, 11, Drake, 15, and Crew, who turns 2 years old in July, and daughters Emmie, 10, and Ella, 13.

The pair met at Joanna's father's Firestone tire store in 2001. She was working in the front and Chip stopped in to get his brakes fixed. "We met in the waiting area and hit it off immediately," he told PopSugar.

Meanwhile, Joanna gushed: "At first, I couldn't believe how kind Chip was — he had kind eyes, and made me laugh a lot. I knew he was the one because I knew I could trust him."

But Chip wasn't a gentleman at the beginning of their relationship. He wrote in "The Magnolia Story" that he was late to their first date and then didn't call his future wife and mother of his children back for weeks because he had a bet with one of his friends claiming he could hold out longer.

The couple has a huge year ahead of them as they attempt to launch their new network, Magnolia, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Magnolia will feature long-form programming centered around topics such as community, home, garden, food, wellness, and design.

“Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together,” the pair said.