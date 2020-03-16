Chip and Joanna Gaines on why they left HGTV: 'Things started getting complicated'

Chip and Joanna Gaines are embarking on a new business venture -- their own network -- and feel more in control than ever about the future of their brand.

The Gaines confirmed that Magnolia is set to launch on Oct. 4, with content focusing on topics including community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism and design.

Chip, 45, revealed in a recent interview with Inc. magazine that he and Joanna, 41, felt that their lives were getting too complicated trying to balance their former HGTV show, "Fixer Upper," along with their multiple other retail and design businesses.

He said they knew they wanted to leave their uber-successful show two years before making the announcement in 2017. Chips revealed that the direction of "Fixer Upper" wasn't aligning with the couple any longer.

The advice was more like, "'We need you to always be together. Chip, if you're hanging drywall, we need Joanna to be standing there making cupcakes,'" he explained.

"The show was limiting our involvement in what was taking place here in this office," Joanna said. "We were pouring so much time into doing this thing that had to fit in this format, and it was a conflict with our growing business."

"As things started getting complicated," Chip added, "We made a bet on what Jo and I have always bet on. We bet on ourselves. We knew there was a real chance that everything else would go away without the show."

Chip said that if nothing else happened for them he would be very happy to continue running his construction company in Waco "and, as soon as we accepted that, much greater opportunities started presenting themselves."

The couple firmly stands by their decision to bet on themselves "because it's not going to happen if somebody else is feeding you answers. That's not how universes are built."

As for what to expect on the Magnolia network, Chip and Joanna previously revealed that one of the projects will be a reality show with the working title “Home on the Road" featuring one of their favorite bands, Johnnyswim. And in November, it was reported that the mom of five is set to host a cooking show.

“Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together," they said in a joint statement when the network was first announced.