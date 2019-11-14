Joanna Gaines wishes husband Chip a happy birthday in hilarious Instagram post

Joanna Gaines is putting her own spin on a Calvin Klein ad.

The author and "Fixer Upper" alum, 41, took to Instagram to wish her husband, Chip, a happy 45th birthday.

The photo shows the duo standing on the sidewalk with Joanna's arms wrapped around Chip, gazing into each other's eyes. Chip's hands are tucked into his back pockets.

"45 looks good on you," she captioned the photo. "Happy birthday @chipgaines 💛."

The best part, however, is what's behind them.

The reality stars are standing in front of a massive Calvin Klein ad featuring Justin and Hailey Bieber in the exact same pose as the Gaines'.

Joanna recently confirmed that she would be hosting a cooking show on her upcoming television network during a visit to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

“I don’t want to tell you how to do your network, but I would do a cooking show if I were you,” Fallon joked.

"I like that idea,” said Joanna, followed by support from Chip.

"We’re doing (a cooking show), we’re doing one," Gaines said. "It’s gonna be fun.”