Joanna Gaines celebrates 16th anniversary to Chip with sweet post: 'Feels like we're just getting started'

Joanna and Chips Gaines are true couples goals.

The home renovation stars are celebrating 16 years of marriage and Joanna, 41, penned a sweet message to her husband on social media. The "Fixer Upper" couple posed in front of their stunning farmhouse in Waco, Texas in a picture she shared on Instagram.

"16 years and it feels like we're just getting started," wrote the mom-of-five on Friday. "Love you Chip Carter Gaines #16."

The pair met at Joanna's father Firestone Tire store. She was working in the front and Chip, 44 stopped in to get his brakes fixed. "We met in the waiting area and hit it off immediately," he told PopSugar.

"At first, I couldn't believe how kind Chip was — he had kind eyes, and made me laugh a lot," she revealed. "I knew he was the one because I knew I could trust him."

But Chip wasn't a gentleman at the beginning of their relationship. He wrote in "The Magnolia Story" that he was late to their first date and then didn't call his future wife and mother of his children back for weeks because he had a bet with one of his friends claiming he could hold out longer.

"I really wanted that fifty dollars from John! That's the only reason I didn't call," he claimed.

The couple married at Earle-Harrison House in Waco, Texas on May 31, 2003, and now have five kids together: Drake, 14, Duke, 13, Ella, 13, Emmie, 9, and Crew, 11 months.

2019 has been a huge year for the Gaines family. They were named as two of Time magazine's 100 most influential People of the year and Chip and Jo announced they will be launching their own cable network next summer, replacing Discovery's DIY Network.

The yet-to-be-named channel will feature long-form programming centered around topics such as community, home, garden, food, wellness and design.

“Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together,” the couple said.