Cheryl Burke calls out unnamed cheating ex after she says she found 'text messages, Viagra and a necklace'

Cheryl Burke called out an unnamed cheating ex-partner in a scathing TikTok video she shared Wednesday.

In the video, which lasted seven seconds, the 38-year-old "Dancing With The Stars" pro looked into the camera as she shook her head and rolled her eyes disapprovingly.

"When he said he would never talk to her again, yet I found text messages, Viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes…," Burke wrote over the video.

The video was set to Adele's 2011 power ballad "Set Fire to the Rain" and featured a part of the song in which the pop star belts out, "The last time."

"The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…#exessucks #thelasttime #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit," the professional dancer wrote in the caption.

By Thursday, Burke's video had accumulated over 1.2 million views with fans flooding the comments section with speculation about the identity of the unfaithful mystery ex.

Many of Burke's followers assumed she was referring to ex-husband Matthew Lawrence, 42. The two-time Mirrorball champion and the "Mrs. Doubtfire" star tied the knot in 2019, but Burke filed for divorce in February 2022, citing "irreconcilable differences."

The pair had shared a long romantic history dating back to 2007, when they first became linked. They announced their breakup the following year but rekindled their romance in 2017 and got engaged in 2018.

"It's sad to think Matthew did that. Kind of dampers his image for me," one fan wrote.

Another follower remarked, "Ran to the comments to see if this was about Matthew."

However, some TikTok users urged against jumping to the conclusion that she was referring to her ex-husband.

One follower asked, "Are we just assuming it’s Matthew or could it be a different ex?"

Burke didn't share the video to her other social media accounts and made no reference to the clip in Instagram stories she posted Thursday.

Representatives for Burke and Lawrence did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Burke previously dated restaurateur JT Torregiani, musician Josh Hopkins, former professional ice hockey player Joffrey Lupul and model Maxwell Zagorski.

In a February Instagram post, in which the "Burke In The Game" podcast host addressed her divorce, she told her fans she would not be sharing many details.

"I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending.

"I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me."

In an episode of her podcast that aired in July, Burke admitted to feeling "kind of lonely" and said she was thinking of trying to date again.

"It doesn't necessarily mean, though, that I'm ready to get on Raya or any of these dating apps just yet. I definitely want to start, maybe, meeting new people," the television personality said.

"Obviously, that means I'll have to start getting out of my comfort zone and out of this house in order to do so. It is something of curiosity. I can totally numb through productivity all I want, but at the end of the day, you know, when I close my eyes and go to bed, it is kind of lonely.

"I wouldn't mind having a text relationship with someone or even just someone to flirt with.

"I am open to definitely starting to date, slowly but surely. However, not so sure yet about these dating apps, but I think that might be the only way because I have left my house a few times. And it's not that easy to meet people, right? So, we'll see what happens."