'DWTS' Cheryl Burke returns to wedding venue five days after filing for divorce from Matthew Lawrence

"Dancing with the Stars" Cheryl Burke took a trip down memory lane Monday morning.

Burke, 37, shared with her Instagram followers that she returned to the Fairmont Grand Del Mar Hotel, which happens to be the same location that she tied the knot with her estranged husband, Matthew Lawrence, 42.

"Taking a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings - with my partner in crime of course ♥️," she began.

Burke wasn’t completely solo on her trip as she brought along her French Bulldog, Ysabella, to visit the San Diego luxury resort. The professional dancer looked well rested and refreshed in her series of selfies.

Burke went on to address the Russian invasion of Ukraine and urged her followers to help, if possible.

"I think it’s important to note, that I am so fortunate to be able to pause and take this time for myself. As much as I may be going through personally, it is nothing compared to the suffering in Ukraine right now. If you haven’t already, please visit the link in my description to see how you can help."

Her recent trip comes five days after Burke filed for divorce from her husband of nearly three years on Feb. 18. In the document, the couple’s separation date was listed as Jan. 7 due to "irreconcilable differences".

Although Lawrence hasn’t publicly addressed the split from his wife, Burke took to Instagram a few days after she filed for divorce.

"I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," she wrote.

"I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me."

The couple married in May 2019. They first met in 2009 after Lawrence's older brother, Joey, was a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars." Years later, Burke and Matthew reconnected and were quickly engaged in 2018.