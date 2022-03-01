Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Divorce
Published

'DWTS' Cheryl Burke returns to wedding venue five days after filing for divorce from Matthew Lawrence

Burke visited the Fairmont Grand Del Mar hotel five days after the divorce news broke

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for February 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Dancing with the Stars" Cheryl Burke took a trip down memory lane Monday morning. 

Burke, 37, shared with her Instagram followers that she returned to the Fairmont Grand Del Mar Hotel, which happens to be the same location that she tied the knot with her estranged husband, Matthew Lawrence, 42. 

"Taking a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings - with my partner in crime of course ♥️," she began

"Dancing with the Stars" Cheryl Burke took a trip down memory lane Monday morning when she returned to the Fairmont Grand Del Mar Hotel. This location happens to be the same place she tied the knot with her estranged husband, Matthew Lawrence, nearly three years ago. 

"Dancing with the Stars" Cheryl Burke took a trip down memory lane Monday morning when she returned to the Fairmont Grand Del Mar Hotel. This location happens to be the same place she tied the knot with her estranged husband, Matthew Lawrence, nearly three years ago.  (Getty Images)

Burke wasn’t completely solo on her trip as she brought along her French Bulldog, Ysabella, to visit the San Diego luxury resort. The professional dancer looked well rested and refreshed in her series of selfies. 

'DWTS' PRO CHERYL BURKE FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM MATTHEW LAWRENCE

Burke went on to address the Russian invasion of Ukraine and urged her followers to help, if possible. 

"I think it’s important to note, that I am so fortunate to be able to pause and take this time for myself. As much as I may be going through personally, it is nothing compared to the suffering in Ukraine right now. If you haven’t already, please visit the link in my description to see how you can help." 

Burke shared with her Instagram followers that she is "taking a few days alone to focus inward" following her split from Lawrence, 42. 

Burke shared with her Instagram followers that she is "taking a few days alone to focus inward" following her split from Lawrence, 42.  (Getty Images)

Her recent trip comes five days after Burke filed for divorce from her husband of nearly three years on Feb. 18. In the document, the couple’s separation date was listed as Jan. 7 due to "irreconcilable differences". 

Although Lawrence hasn’t publicly addressed the split from his wife, Burke took to Instagram a few days after she filed for divorce. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," she wrote. 

The couple's separation date was listed as Jan. 7 due to "irreconcilable differences." Burke and Lawrence married in May 2019. They had first met when Lawrence's brother, Joey, was a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2009.

The couple's separation date was listed as Jan. 7 due to "irreconcilable differences." Burke and Lawrence married in May 2019. They had first met when Lawrence's brother, Joey, was a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2009. (Getty Images)

"I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple married in May 2019. They first met in 2009 after Lawrence's older brother, Joey, was a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars." Years later, Burke and Matthew reconnected and were quickly engaged in 2018. 

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending