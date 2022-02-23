Expand / Collapse search
'DWTS' pro Cheryl Burke files for divorce from Matthew Lawrence

Burke listed the date of separation for the couple as Jan. 7

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
"Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Burke, 37, filed for a dissolution of marriage at a Los Angeles area courthouse on Feb. 18, court records obtained by Fox News Digital show. The professional dancer cited "irreconcilable differences."

Burke listed the date of separation for the couple as Jan. 7.

The divorce filing also indicates that Burke and Lawrence had signed a prenuptial agreement days before they wed.

Cheryl Burke filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence on Feb. 18.

Cheryl Burke filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence on Feb. 18. (Getty Images)

Representatives for Burke did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Burke and Lawrence got married on May 23, 2019. The two originally met in 2006 after Lawrence's brother was a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars." Burke and Lawrence briefly dated, but later split.

The two reunited in 2017 and Lawrence proposed a year later at the Montage Laguna Beach.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro listed the date of separation for the couple as Jan. 7.

The "Dancing with the Stars" pro listed the date of separation for the couple as Jan. 7. (Getty Images)

Lawrence and Burke tied the knot the Fairmont Grand del Mar in San Diego, California, according to People magazine. Burke wore a Romona Keveza gown with a six-foot train, the outlet previously reported.

"The wedding was a surreal high," Lawrence told the outlet in May 2019. "I feel like the most blessed man on the planet."

Burke added, "It's bittersweet, because I'm really sad that it's over. But at the same time, it's calming. I feel like this is exactly what needed to happen for us."

The divorce filing indicated that Burke and Lawrence do not share any children.

The divorce filing indicated that Burke and Lawrence do not share any children. (Getty Images)

The court documents indicate the couple does not have any children, although Burke previously told People magazine that she did want kids with Lawrence.

"I want to have kids," Burke told the outlet before the wedding. "[When we got back together] it was like, ‘Let’s not waste any time. Time’s a tickin’!’"

