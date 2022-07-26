Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Joe Rogan slams TikTok: 'It ends with China having all of your data'

U.S. officials have previously warned that TikTok, owned by a Chinese company, poses a threat to American security

Joe Silverstein
Joe Silverstein
Rep. James Comer: TikTok data access is concerning for 'privacy,' 'national security' Video

Rep. James Comer: TikTok data access is concerning for 'privacy,' 'national security'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., responds to key world issues, including Biden's Middle East trip, TikTok data concerns and Paul Pelosi's recent stock purchase.

Joe Rogan expressed concerns Tuesday that TikTok, one of the most used social media apps in the world, poses a unique threat to Americans' data privacy and safety. 

TikTok is owned by Bytedance, a Chinese company. China's Civil Military Fusion Policy and 2017 National Intelligence Law requires private businesses in China to share information and data at the request of the Chinese government.

"I read TikTok's terms of service, I went down a TikTok rabbit hole yesterday…This is so crazy," Rogan said on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience. 

"Is it good or bad?" interjected his guest, podcaster and comedian Theo Von. 

"Bad!" Rogan responded. 

National security officials have previously raised concerns about the national security threat posed to America by TikTok.

National security officials have previously raised concerns about the national security threat posed to America by TikTok.

BIDEN TO SPEAK WITH XI AMID WARNINGS THAT CHINA POSES GREATEST THREAT TO US NATIONAL SECURITY

"Listen to this, this is from TikTok's privacy policy," Rogan said. "It said, ‘We collect certain information about the device you use to access the platform, such as your IP address, user region.' This is really crazy."

"'User agent, mobile carrier, time zone settings, identifiers for advertising purpose, model of your device, the device system, network type, device IDs, your screen resolution and operating system, app and file names and types,'" he continued. 

"So all your apps and all your file names, all the things you have filed away on your phone, they have access to that," he said. "'File names and types, keystroke patterns or rhythms.'" 

"So they're monitoring your keystrokes, which means they know every f---ing thing you type," Rogan added.  

Joe Rogan expressed concerns about TikTok's terms of service during a clip published Tuesday. 

Joe Rogan expressed concerns about TikTok's terms of service during a clip published Tuesday.

PENTAGON OFFICIAL SAYS ‘ONLY A MATTER OF TIME’ BEFORE CHINA CAUSES ‘MAJOR' INCIDENT IN INDO-PACIFIC REGION

"'Battery state, audio settings and connected audio devices, where you log in from multiple devices, we will be able to use your profile information to identify your activity across devices. We may also associate you with information collected from devices other than those you use to log into the platform'" Rogan said. 

"Meaning they can use other computers that you're not even using to log into TikTok. They can suck the data off that. That's what you're agreeing to when you download and start using TikTok," he said.

Von asked Rogan, "It's insane… Do you think they created TikTok just on purpose to have all that?"

"100 percent," Rogan responded.

The TikTok logo is seen on an iPhone 11 Pro max in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on September 29, 2020. 

The TikTok logo is seen on an iPhone 11 Pro max in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on September 29, 2020.

"Just tell me how it ends man," said Von. 

"It ends with China having all of your data," Rogan said. 

Rogan also mentioned the bank runs in China and the country's Central Bank Digital Currency.

"What's going on in China, I don't know if you've seen this, but they pulled tanks in front of banks to stop people from f---ing rioting because they just took all their money," he said. 

Rogan also mentioned the risks posed to freedom by China's digital currency, which it weaponizes to control its population. "If you see what's going on over there, with the digital currency, what they have is the ability to tell you, you can't buy gas. Like, "Hey Theo, we don't like the way you're living your life, so you're not going to be able to buy a plane ticket,'" Rogan said. 

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 