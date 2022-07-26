Joe Rogan slams TikTok: 'It ends with China having all of your data'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Rogan expressed concerns Tuesday that TikTok, one of the most used social media apps in the world, poses a unique threat to Americans' data privacy and safety.

TikTok is owned by Bytedance, a Chinese company. China's Civil Military Fusion Policy and 2017 National Intelligence Law requires private businesses in China to share information and data at the request of the Chinese government.

"I read TikTok's terms of service, I went down a TikTok rabbit hole yesterday…This is so crazy," Rogan said on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

"Is it good or bad?" interjected his guest, podcaster and comedian Theo Von.

"Bad!" Rogan responded.

BIDEN TO SPEAK WITH XI AMID WARNINGS THAT CHINA POSES GREATEST THREAT TO US NATIONAL SECURITY

"Listen to this, this is from TikTok's privacy policy," Rogan said. "It said, ‘We collect certain information about the device you use to access the platform, such as your IP address, user region.' This is really crazy."

"'User agent, mobile carrier, time zone settings, identifiers for advertising purpose, model of your device, the device system, network type, device IDs, your screen resolution and operating system, app and file names and types,'" he continued.

"So all your apps and all your file names, all the things you have filed away on your phone, they have access to that," he said. "'File names and types, keystroke patterns or rhythms.'"

"So they're monitoring your keystrokes, which means they know every f---ing thing you type," Rogan added.

PENTAGON OFFICIAL SAYS ‘ONLY A MATTER OF TIME’ BEFORE CHINA CAUSES ‘MAJOR' INCIDENT IN INDO-PACIFIC REGION

"'Battery state, audio settings and connected audio devices, where you log in from multiple devices, we will be able to use your profile information to identify your activity across devices. We may also associate you with information collected from devices other than those you use to log into the platform'" Rogan said.

"Meaning they can use other computers that you're not even using to log into TikTok. They can suck the data off that. That's what you're agreeing to when you download and start using TikTok," he said.

Von asked Rogan, "It's insane… Do you think they created TikTok just on purpose to have all that?"

"100 percent," Rogan responded.

"Just tell me how it ends man," said Von.

"It ends with China having all of your data," Rogan said.

Rogan also mentioned the bank runs in China and the country's Central Bank Digital Currency.

"What's going on in China, I don't know if you've seen this, but they pulled tanks in front of banks to stop people from f---ing rioting because they just took all their money," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rogan also mentioned the risks posed to freedom by China's digital currency, which it weaponizes to control its population. "If you see what's going on over there, with the digital currency, what they have is the ability to tell you, you can't buy gas. Like, "Hey Theo, we don't like the way you're living your life, so you're not going to be able to buy a plane ticket,'" Rogan said.